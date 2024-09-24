Ernakulam rural police’s ‘Urappu’ garners good response from complainants

KOCHI: Each day, across 35 police stations — along with specialised units like the women’s cell, cyber cell, and district crime bureau, under the Ernakulam rural police — receive around 130 to 150 complaints. Delayed responses and prolonged inaction while considering these many complaints, add to the frustrations of complainants. To resolve and address them more effectively, the rural police under district police chief Vaibhav Saxena launched the initiative ‘Urappu’ in mid-February, one of the first of its kind in the state.

Through this, a three-member squad will contact each complainant, listen to their concerns, and take swift action. It will also provide suggestions, and collect feedback on the police intervention. Since its launch, the team has made around 25,000 phone calls to address and resolve complaints.

“This Janamaithri initiative aims to ensure prompt, accurate, and corruption-free actions in response to complaints. The name ‘Urappu’ itself signifies a pledge, symbolising the police’s commitment to always stand by the public,” said a police officer in the squad.

He said that the initiative gives complainants the confidence that a team led by an IPS-ranked officer is directly involved in their cases and also prompts officers at local stations to take complaints seriously, reducing the chances of corruption and personal interference.

He further explained the squad’s functioning. “The details of complaints received within the rural police limits are shared with us via the i-cops server. We contact each complainant within three days and listen carefully to their concerns. Based on the issue, we either contact the relevant police station to speed up the procedures or direct the complainant to meet specific officers for further action. In some cases, we arrange counselling or classes depending on the nature of the complaint. If we are unable to reach a decision, we escalate the matter to the Superintendent of Police. The SP then either personally contacts the complainant or holds a face-to-face discussion to ensure appropriate action is taken, the officer said.

“Some interactions with complainants may take more than one to two hours, but we remain patient and listen carefully to guide them through their problems. Through these heartfelt conversations, we’ve been able to resolve a number of less severe complaints, such as domestic issues involving drunk husbands, children not being attentive, and even family disputes that could have led to divorce,” said the officer.

He added, “Last Saturday, we contacted 140 complainants based on the details we received.”