Kochi: At 18, Vypeen youth now an AIFF-certified coach

KOCHI: With his fiery pace, close control of the ball and shot accuracy, Niranjan Anish is a force to reckon with on the football ground. To further bolster his knowledge of the game, the 18-year-old secured the D-licence certificate recently, thus making him one of India’s youngest football coaches.

The licence, presented by the All India Football Federation, was granted to him following an evaluation, which included two practical tests and a theory examination, at Mohali, Punjab. With this qualification, Niranjan can train young kids and also assist other coaches.

In a conversation with TNIE, Niranjan credits the thriving football scene in his hometown, Vypeen, for this success, for instilling in him a love for the game.

“We have many grounds and tournaments in our place. There are a lot of avenues for young kids to learn the game. I began learning football at the age of nine, with our local club Seven Arrows,” he says.

However, despite his best attempts, he was not able to break into the Seven Arrows’ squad.

“Then, I was playing or hoping to play as a forward, a much-fought-over position. I tried many things to get selected, but nothing seemed to work,” he recalls.

Then, on the suggestion of coach Sreejith, Niranjan decided to don the role of a goalkeeper, a position which not many were keen to play. “This change got me my first opportunity,” he says.

The following season, Seven Arrows were unbeaten in the Sept Fest, a tournament which usually sees the participation of over 50 teams from across the state. For his part, Niranjan was adjudged the best goalkeeper in the U-12 category. “This was a turning point, no doubt,” he says.