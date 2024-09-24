Not fair to the lady

KOCHI: The Indian legal fraternity is witnessing a pivotal moment. The reason: petitions before the Supreme Court for adequate representation of women in the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the 21 state bar councils across the country.

The petitions point out that the 20-member BCI has no women among them. The situation is similar across the country with a few states having one or two female members on the council. Kerala, which prides itself on being a progressive society, has zero women members in the state bar council, along with states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.

The petitions explain the gender issue succinctly. “The legal profession and Bar Councils have traditionally been male-dominated environments. In view of the existent patriarchal system, lady lawyers are unable to dedicate time for such campaigning as they are also compelled to be homemakers, apart from the profession,” reads one of the petitions.

Campaigning, the lawyers explained, was an expensive affair, often leaving aspiring women out of contention. “We keep on hearing very disturbing news about the expenses in Bar Association elections... this is not fit for the institution... it’s very, very unhealthy,” a judge observed.

For women lawyers, the revelations in the petitions come as no shocker. “The legal sector has always been a boys’ club,” says High Court lawyer Sandhya Raju George.