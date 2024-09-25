A weekend reading retreat for Kochi’s bibliophiles

KOCHI: Every Sunday evening, a clutch of people meet under the canopy of green cover at Kunnara Park near Vyttila to pore over their favourite books. For two hours, the Kaniyampuzha River which flows nearby is witness to a slew of worlds emerging from this quiet corner of Kochi. Fantasy, romance, crime thrillers… you name it, it’s all there.

Formed in 2023, Kochi Reads is a small community of book readers built in a similar vein as Cubbon Reads, a successful reading group in Bengaluru.

The community was started by Gopika Manjusha, a freelance artist based in Kochi who’s also an avid reader. “There is a general notion that youngsters today are not taken to books as their previous generations. So, sitting in an open space with a book and not tinkering on your phone is perceived as a ‘show off’. I wanted to break that perception. We wanted to show that the act of reading in public is very ‘normal’, as it has always been,” says Gopika.

“We meet every weekend. It’s a very friendly space. I feel encouraged to visit not just to read, but also to meet fellow book lovers,” says Anjali Anil, an HR professional from Tripunithura.

Kochi is not new to book clubs and reading communities. But unlike the others, which now have strayed far from the actual process of reading but instead dabble in ‘debates and discussions’, Kochi Reads turns the focus back onto the page.

“At Kochi Reads’ meetings, we just love the silence. People join us at the meets to be with themselves. Nobody forces you to talk and that gives everyone an equally comfortable space,” says Siddharth Narayan, a 20-year-old from Aluva who has not missed a session.