Battlegrounds Pro Series: Ernakulam to host e-sports showdown

KOCHI: The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2024 (BMPS) finale will be held from Friday to Sunday at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly.

The epic showdown will feature 16 of India’s top teams, with both seasoned and up-and-coming players battling for an impressive prize pool of Rs 2 crore. Adding to the excitement, Kerala Blasters FC will be present on Friday, showing their support for the rapidly growing e-sports segment in India.

The competition will feature six matches daily, running from 12 noon to 6pm. After three days of fierce gameplay, scores will be tallied, and the leading team will be crowned champion.

General admission tickets for the BMPS 2024 grand finale are available for free. For those seeking a premium experience, elite passes are available for Rs 5,000 a day, inclusive of premium seating, meals, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities with e-sports personalities, and special merchandise.

To book your tickets, visit Insider.in.

Teams in the fray

Numen Gaming

TWOB

Team Phoenix

Team Versatile

Medal Esports

Team Limra

Reckoning Esports

Team XSpark

Inferno Squad

Ignite Gaming

Team GodLike

Orangutan

Team Bliss

Hyderabad Hydras

Team 8Bit