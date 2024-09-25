Cochin Fame and Fables, unfolding rich history of port city, released

KOCHI: Cochin Fame and Fables, a book authored by veteran journalist M K Das, which sensitively traces Cochin’s eventful journey across centuries, was released at a glittering function held in Kochi on Tuesday.

The first copy was handed over by Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar to writer N S Madhavan at the function held at KMA Hall, Panampilly Nagar.

“The book captures the complete history of the port city, from its birth till the present day, very precisely. The author has really delved into the core of history and did a lot of scholarly studies to come out with the brilliant work. A real attempt is made to bring out the administrative history of Cochin,” Madhavan said.

Justice Jayasankaran said the book is a rich treasure house of new information about the port city’s history which is presented in a very interesting manner. “Penning a book is a daunting task as often the facts need to be corroborated....Here the author has done extensive research on artefacts and documents. Among the numerous sources include the Regional Archives, Ernakulam,” he said while underlining the need to digitise historical documents.

“...This is one occasion that I’ve always dreamed about...that it has come about and become a reality in front of so many esteemed guests is something very good. It’s a sense of achievement...,” said Das, who boasts a career in print media spanning over four decades.

The book, which presents an interesting read through the nine chapters, brilliantly captures the transformation of a cluster of fishing villages, which is what Cochin was to begin with, into a metropolis of sorts. A good portion of the narrative covers the period when the state was under monarchy.

“The book is the work of a journalist and not written by a historian. The author took care to make it a very interesting read through simple captivating language,” noted K Pradeep, a retired senior journalist.

M K Das was the Editor (Kerala), first of The Indian Express and later of The New Indian Express.