Cyber bullying & mental health

KOCHI: In today’s digital age, cyber bullying has emerged as a significant threat to mental health. Unlike traditional bullying, which is confined to specific locations and times, cyber bullying can occur anywhere, anytime. This relentless form of harassment involves the use of technology to intimidate, threaten, or humiliate individuals, often leading to severe emotional distress.
The impact of cyber bullying on mental health is profound. Victims often experience a range of negative emotions, including anxiety, depression, and a sense of helplessness. Constant exposure to hurtful messages or images can lead to low self-esteem, social withdrawal, and even suicidal thoughts.
Adolescents and young adults are particularly vulnerable to the effects of cyber bullying. During these formative years, individuals are developing their sense of identity. Negative online interactions can disrupt this process, leading to long-lasting psychological damage. In severe cases, cyberbullying can trigger mental health disorders that persist into adulthood.
Cyberbullying through the use of fake accounts is a particularly insidious form of online harassment. Culprits create anonymous profiles to intimidate, threaten, or humiliate victims without revealing their true identities, making it difficult to trace and stop the abuse.
Interactions with these fake accounts can lead to severe emotional distress, as victims may feel helpless, unsure of who to trust. This type of cyberbullying often involves spreading false information and exacerbating the psychological impact.
Addressing cyber bullying requires a multifaceted approach. Educating young people about the responsible use of technology and the importance of empathy and respect online is crucial. Schools and parents must be vigilant and proactive in monitoring online behaviour and providing support to those affected.
Seeking professional help is essential for victims of cyberbullying. Mental health professionals can offer coping strategies and therapeutic interventions to mitigate the psychological impact. Creating a supportive environment where victims feel safe to speak out is vital in combating the stigma associated with cyber bullying.