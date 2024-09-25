Cyber bullying & mental health

KOCHI: In today’s digital age, cyber bullying has emerged as a significant threat to mental health. Unlike traditional bullying, which is confined to specific locations and times, cyber bullying can occur anywhere, anytime. This relentless form of harassment involves the use of technology to intimidate, threaten, or humiliate individuals, often leading to severe emotional distress.

The impact of cyber bullying on mental health is profound. Victims often experience a range of negative emotions, including anxiety, depression, and a sense of helplessness. Constant exposure to hurtful messages or images can lead to low self-esteem, social withdrawal, and even suicidal thoughts.

Adolescents and young adults are particularly vulnerable to the effects of cyber bullying. During these formative years, individuals are developing their sense of identity. Negative online interactions can disrupt this process, leading to long-lasting psychological damage. In severe cases, cyberbullying can trigger mental health disorders that persist into adulthood.

Cyberbullying through the use of fake accounts is a particularly insidious form of online harassment. Culprits create anonymous profiles to intimidate, threaten, or humiliate victims without revealing their true identities, making it difficult to trace and stop the abuse.