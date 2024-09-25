Going beyond medical shops

KOCHI: The International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) established World Pharmacist Day in 2009, coinciding with the founding date of the body on September 25, 1912.

Each year, FIP selects a theme to mark this day. The theme for 2024 is ‘Meeting Global Health Needs’, which underscores the critical role that pharmacists play in the global health system. In India, World Pharmacist Day was first celebrated in 2013 at Siri Fort Auditorium, New Delhi. Dr Viswas Mehta IAS, former chief secretary of Kerala, inaugurated the event. I take pride in mentioning that I represented Kerala in the inaugural meeting.

This article aims to dissect this year’s theme by examining the subjects taught in pharmacy courses.

Pharmacy education in India

Mahadeva Lal Schroff, considered to be the country’s first pharmacist, is known as the ‘Father of Pharmacy Education in India’.

The first pharmacy college in Asia was established in Goa in 1842 by the Portuguese. However, it was Schroff who introduced a three-year B.Pharm course under the Banaras Hindu University in 1932.

In 1937, the College of Pharmacy was also established at the same university. Subsequently, institutions such as BITS Pilani and Sagar University followed suit.