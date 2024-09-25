Rhythm divine

KOCHI: Two dances that bear the freshness of the hills and the sweetness of rivers that flow through the northeast, with movements as misty and mystical as people in the land of the seven sisters where life and time move in graceful pace to enjoy the simplicity of existence. It was this experience that was recreated on stage at Bharat Bhavan on Monday at the second edition of the Padma Vibhushan Dr Kapila Vatsyayan Indian Classical Dance Festival.

For Dr Somabha Bandopadhyay and Dr Shreya Mahata, whose mild-mannered hand gestures and movements full of poise brought forth all the glory of Manipuri dance on stage, the art is a legacy of prayer handed down through generations.

“For me, it is literally so, because I learnt it in the womb of my mother Dr Shruti Bandopadhyay. She was supposed to perform today but couldn’t as she is not well,” says Somabha. As for Shreya, a PhD scholar from Visva Bharati University and a student of Shruti Bandopadhyay, Manipuri dance is her topic of study.

The art form’s heritage is rooted in Vaishnavism and is famously known more as a prayer than a dance. “Essentially, ras leela forms the central theme of the performances,” Somabha says.

Its origin dates back to the 18th century, when the Meitei king Ching Thang Khomba (Rajarshi Bhagyachandra) of Manipur formally codified it as a well-structured art form. However, it existed even before in the Jagoi traditional dances of the Meitei tribe as a worship.