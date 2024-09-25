Take care, sweetheart

KOCHI: August 2024: Actor Nirmal V Benny passes away due to a massive heart attack in the early hours at Cherpu.
September 2024: Azhar Tholengal, 23, from Mukkom, dies due to cardiac arrest while playing football on a turf field in Dubai.
September 2024: A 38-year-old Kochi-based professor, James V George, passes away during Onam celebrations at his college, again due to cardiac arrest.
September 2024: Thodupuzha native Divya Sundaram, 40, who worked at Technopark, passes away due to cardiac arrest.
September 2024: Jeena B, 30, from Kannur and employed at TCS, Bengaluru, passes away due to cardiac arrest
September 2024: Cardiac arrest claims the life of Anna Sebastian Perayil, 26, from Kochi, who worked at E&Y, Pune
The list is incomplete, but it presents a worrying trend. One that aligns with recent studies showing that 25 per cent of heart attack victims in Kerala are under the age of 30.
Let’s do some number-crunching first.
According to an NCRB report, heart attack deaths in people under 30 have increased by 40 per cent between 2018 and 2022, rising from 2,371 to 3,329. For those over 30, the increase was from 23,392 to 29,081.
Cases of ‘sudden deaths’ in general have also doubled since 2012, with heart attacks being a major cause, resulting in a 75 per cent rise in casualties.
Kerala ranks second among the states that have seen a sudden rise in heart attack deaths over the past 10 years. Along with Maharashtra, the state accounts for nearly half of the heart attack deaths reported across the country, according to the report.
Notably, a study by the Public Health Foundation of India and the Harvard School of Public Health shows that 19.9 per cent of people in Kerala are now at high risk of heart disease, a significant increase from just 1.4 per cent a decade ago.
“Covid may have altered the immune system and increased the tendency for blood clotting.
There were lifestyle changes, too, with less physical activity and unhealthy food intake during the pandemic,” he explains.
He reiterates that the change in lifestyle among Keralites, especially in terms of diet, could be a significant factor. “When I was a teenager, I weighed about 35kg. Now, people in that age group weigh about 70kg,” he says.
“Their food habits have changed drastically, with preference for foods that aren’t suited to our region. Junk food, Arabic cuisine, red meat, aerated drinks — all these are not ideal for Kerala. But these are what youngsters prefer these days. Add a sedentary lifestyle to that, and the damage begins. My last bypass surgery was on a 30-year-old.”
Work stress, of course, also impacts the younger generation. “It’s impractical to go back to a 9-5 routine, but rest, especially sleep, is crucial,” says Dr Manoj. “Our cities are awake even in the wee hours. People need eight hours of sleep.”
How can this trend be reversed?
Awareness is key, the specialists say. People with pre-existing conditions, those on long-term steroid use, or those who consume alcohol and smoke must take better care of their health and get regular check-ups. Executive check-ups sponsored by companies often help spot anomalies, they highlight.
Dr Azeem keeps his advice simple: “Eat well, sleep well, and be stress-free.”
To manage stress, Dr Manoj recommends yoga and other relaxing exercises. “Also, eat local foods that suit our region, as our bodies are adapted to them,” he adds.
Some care is always better for the sweetheart, they say.
IT collective to boost awareness
Over the past month, IT employees’ collective Pratidhwani mourned the loss of three members, all of whom succumbed to heart attacks. And the disturbing trend has left the group rattled.
“We will be delving into such cases, speaking with the families of the deceased, analysing their work schedules, lifestyles, and so on. The findings will be used to raise awareness among our community members,” says Pratidhwani state convener Rajeev Krishnan.
As a start, the forum is organising a cardiac camp for Technopark employees on September 27 and 28. “Stress is a significant factor in our profession. This takes a toll on us,” Krishnan explains. “The IT boom began in 2000, and those who joined then are now in their 40s, making them more prone to health issues.”
While the schedules cannot change, ensuring adequate rest and recreation is essential, he adds. “We will also submit a request to the government for regular health check-ups. What we need is the inclusion of such a package, including mental health support, in insurance plans,” he says.
Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
People aged between 30 and 50 often find themselves at the peak of their professional careers, juggling ambitions while being the primary support system for their families. Individuals in this age group must be proactive about their well-being and alert to early warning signs of heart-related issues that could prevent larger problems down the road.
Chest pain or discomfort: The most common symptom of a heart attack, this may feel like pressure, tightness, squeezing, or aching in the chest.
Shortness of breath: Difficulty breathing, especially during physical activity or while lying down.
Pain in other areas: Discomfort or pain radiating to the arms, back, jaw, or stomach.
Fatigue: Unusual or extreme tiredness, especially if it occurs suddenly or is accompanied by other symptoms.
Dizziness or lightheadedness: Feeling faint or lightheaded, particularly if it occurs with other symptoms.
Nausea or vomiting: Especially when combined with chest discomfort or fatigue.
Sweating: Sudden sweating without any obvious cause or warning signs.
Palpitations: Feeling like the heart is pounding, racing, or fluttering.
Major risk factors
High blood pressure (often called the “silent killer” as it usually has no symptoms) and high cholesterol, which can cause plaque buildup in the arteries.
Diabetes significantly increases the risk of heart disease, while smoking damages artery linings, leading to atherosclerosis.
Obesity, particularly excess abdominal weight, contributes to high blood pressure, diabetes, and coronary artery disease.
Physical inactivity and an unhealthy diet high in saturated fats and cholesterol also elevate the risk, alongside excessive alcohol consumption.
Family history, particularly if a close relative developed heart disease at an early age.
Chronic stress can raise blood pressure and lead to unhealthy habits such as smoking or overeating.
Untreated sleep apnoea can also increase the risk of high blood pressure, heart attack, and stroke.
Prevention tips
Individuals in the 30-to-50 age group should undergo regular check-ups.
Regular exercise: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week and work to manage obesity.
Healthy diet: Focus on a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.
Quit smoking: Seek support to quit smoking if you currently smoke.
Manage stress: Practise techniques such as meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises.
Proper sleep: Ensure you get 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep every night
Early detection and proactive management of underlying heart-related issues can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment and prevention of more severe complications.