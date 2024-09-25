Take care, sweetheart

KOCHI: August 2024: Actor Nirmal V Benny passes away due to a massive heart attack in the early hours at Cherpu.

September 2024: Azhar Tholengal, 23, from Mukkom, dies due to cardiac arrest while playing football on a turf field in Dubai.

September 2024: A 38-year-old Kochi-based professor, James V George, passes away during Onam celebrations at his college, again due to cardiac arrest.

September 2024: Thodupuzha native Divya Sundaram, 40, who worked at Technopark, passes away due to cardiac arrest.

September 2024: Jeena B, 30, from Kannur and employed at TCS, Bengaluru, passes away due to cardiac arrest

September 2024: Cardiac arrest claims the life of Anna Sebastian Perayil, 26, from Kochi, who worked at E&Y, Pune

The list is incomplete, but it presents a worrying trend. One that aligns with recent studies showing that 25 per cent of heart attack victims in Kerala are under the age of 30.

Let’s do some number-crunching first.

According to an NCRB report, heart attack deaths in people under 30 have increased by 40 per cent between 2018 and 2022, rising from 2,371 to 3,329. For those over 30, the increase was from 23,392 to 29,081.

Cases of ‘sudden deaths’ in general have also doubled since 2012, with heart attacks being a major cause, resulting in a 75 per cent rise in casualties.

Kerala ranks second among the states that have seen a sudden rise in heart attack deaths over the past 10 years. Along with Maharashtra, the state accounts for nearly half of the heart attack deaths reported across the country, according to the report.

Notably, a study by the Public Health Foundation of India and the Harvard School of Public Health shows that 19.9 per cent of people in Kerala are now at high risk of heart disease, a significant increase from just 1.4 per cent a decade ago.