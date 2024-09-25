‘Waqf Board laid unlawful claim on 600 families’ land in Munambam’

KOCHI: The plight of over 600 families residing in Munambam, who are fighting the alleged unlawful claims of the Waqf Board on the land owned by them, has been brought before the Lok Sabha Secretariat by the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) and the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission (SMPAC). In two separate missives, the organisations have expressed their support for the Union government’s proposed amendment of the Waqf laws. On September 27, the residents of Munambam will hold an agitation at Vanchi Square in Fort Kochi.

Both KCBC and the Syro-Malabar Public Affairs Commission have urged the Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to take immediate and decisive action to resolve the issue and ensure that such claims on lawfully owned properties of Indian citizens are not repeated in the future.

“It is the committee’s responsibility to guarantee that the law is enforced fairly and justly, without infringing upon the constitutional rights of citizens to live with dignity and to own property,” said the KCBC and SMPAC missives to the Lok Sabha Secretariat signed by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis and Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath, the respective president and chairman of the organisations.

Speaking about the issue that has placed the residents in a quandary, Fr Michael Pulickal CMI, secretary of KCBC’s Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance, said, “Nearly five years ago, the Waqf Board had laid claim to the areas of Munambam, Cherai, and Pallikal islands in Ernakulam district, located along the northern coast of Vypeen.

This region comprises around 1,000 land titles and is home to more than 600 families of various religious backgrounds, with land ownership records dating back to 1989. These residents are now facing severe hardship as they are being forced to vacate the land they legally purchased. This situation has led to serious human rights violations, infringing on their constitutional rights to live and own property.”

Elaborating on the issue, he said, “The history of ownership of this disputed land dates back to 1902. At that time, the King of Travancore leased 404 acres of land and 60 acres of water to Abdul Sattar Musa Haji Seth, who had come to Kerala from Gujarat for farming purposes. The lease had previously excluded the land of local fishermen who had lived there for many years before it.”