Attention-hunting & cyberspace garbage

KOCHI: Getting attention can make you feel good, while rejection can be frustrating. However, desperately seeking attention beyond reasonable limits may be pathological. It can either be consciously scripted or an unconscious expression of a fragile mind.

Social media has created platforms for such individuals to express themselves without inhibitions. Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube have provided spaces and shortcuts for those yearning for attention.

Addictive reel life

A vibrant youth may believe that the only way to make one’s presence felt among people is by creating attention-grabbing reels. The number of likes, comments, and shares makes the person feel worthy and happy. One’s focus is solely on content that conquers attention, with no concern for the message it conveys.

A drop in likes leaves one sad and frustrated, pushing one into risky or embarrassing ventures. The only thrill lies in seeing one’s creations go viral in the digital space. Eventually, a paradoxical cut-off from real life becomes evident as one becomes immersed in reel-making addiction.