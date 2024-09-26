CM Pinarayi Vijayan to launch Kochi airport’s modern security system, lounge facilities today

KOCHI: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will remotely inaugurate two more facilities at Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) on Thursday that will enhance both security and passenger comfort.

A CIAL statement said it would become the first in India to implement a full 360-degree multidimensional electronic security system, which includes non-lethal power fences along the 12-kilometre perimeter wall to detect potential intrusions, fiber optic vibration sensors installed along the perimeter to detect breach attempts and drainage intrusion detection system designed to prevent unauthorised access through the airport’s drainage exits.

Further, a network of 86 thermal cameras strategically positioned along the perimeter to provide 24/7 surveillance will add to the security of the airport, the statement said. “This advanced Perimeter Intrusion Detection System (PIDS) integrates seamlessly with CIAL’s security operations control centre.

“Real-time alarms and alerts are transmitted to a state-of-the-art video wall, allowing security personnel to monitor the airport effectively and respond to incidents immediately,” the statement said, adding that the airport spent around Rs 30 crore for the implementation of this project. Tata Advanced Power Systems Ltd has provided technical support for the installation of PIDS.

CIAL claimed it has expanded the lounge facilities at the departure security hold area in Terminal 3. The enhanced lounge now boasts an additional 7,000 square feet, bringing the total lounge space to 21,000 square feet.

Features of the new lounge include: a live kitchen offering a wide range of freshly prepared meals; a spacious dining area that can accommodate more passengers comfortably, particularly during peak hours; and access for all eligible cardholders, ensuring a seamless and relaxed experience for more travellers.

“This expansion underscores CIAL’s commitment to elevating the traveller experience and making it more enjoyable for all,” the statement said, adding the accommodation facility in the 0484 Aero Lounge will be made available in the second week of October.