Cochin chronicles

KOCHI: In the early pages of his most recent book, Cochin: Fame and Fables, former journalist M K Das forewarns the reader that his work is not a comprehensive history of the city. “It is more a historical narrative that seeks to recall the past that has seldom been presented,” he writes.

If you meet him in person, he would tell you that he is not a ‘historian’. But discerning readers of the book will be quick to point out that this is exactly how a history book should be written.

Indeed, his over four decades of experience as a journalist has invariably instilled in Das, a former editor of Express, the rare gift of telling a good story without bogging down the reader or boring them to death.

In Cochin: Fame and Fables, Das puts this gift to great use and lays bare Kochi, his hometown, with all her blushes and blemishes in the light. He charts her trajectory — from a cluster of fishing villages on the edge of nowhere to a booming metropolis — by inviting the readers to have a closer glimpse into the machinations of great people and institutions of that time.

Until now, there had not been a book of its kind on Kochi. Though several had tried, their works only offered patches of the story and not the whole. Some others wrote only in broad strokes as getting into the nuances of Kochi’s history was both a cumbersome and fruitless endeavour, primarily due to the unreliability of sources.

The fact remains, for years, the best sources on the history of Cochin were still the writings of travellers, explorers, merchants and bureaucrats. Ultimately, it took a journalist of Das’ experience to sift through all the material and put together a cohesive and comprehensive account.