Quick-buck dreams & quicksand realities

KOCHI: A software company owner, a doctor and a renowned music composer. These were some of the people from Kerala who recently fell prey to cyber frauds.

While the IT professional lost Rs 7 crore, the doctor, who is currently practising in the UK, lost nearly Rs 2 crore. The music director was lucky and had a narrow escape, as the officials at his bank alerted him about a possible fraud when he went to withdraw money.

Alarmingly, many of the victims in cyber fraud cases are well-educated and tech-savvy individuals, the police note. The fraudsters employ familiar methods, such as courier scams, fake stock and trading schemes, foreign exchange frauds, and smaller-scale offers, which have become increasingly common.

Recently, a 29-year-old from Nayarambalam in Kochi lost Rs 43 lakh through an online trading scam. He was apparently lured by the promise of a 600 per cent return on his investment. The fraudsters targeted the victim through social media ads, and operated via a WhatsApp group, according to a police source.

“Expecting high returns, the victim transferred money from his bank accounts to those of the scammers,” the officer says. “All these transactions took place between January and February of this year. The victim eventually grew suspicious and approached the police when the scammers disappeared.”

Detailing the modus operandi of the crime, Samson, a cybercrime investigative officer at the Ernakulam North police station, explained that the victim first came across the fraudulent scheme through a Facebook advertisement, where the scammers promised 600 per cent return on investment through trading.