Sculpting the invisible

KOCHI: Life on the fringes, often in conflict, and deeply rooted in nature — that’s the theme of G Reghu’s worlds sculpted in ceramics.

Selected works of this prolific artist are currently on display at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi. Notably, this is the first time the Thiruvananthapuram native is displaying his works in his home state.

“A Malayali can never forget Kerala. There is a pureness in that, in our connection to our homes,” he says from his studio in Bengaluru, as he moulds faces in clay.

There is poetry in how he works with clay and creates a language of his own. They are expressive and alive, faces that stare deep into one’s soul.

It was pure coincidence how Reghu found his calling in ceramics. It was 1987, and after completing his studies at Thiruvananthapuram Art College, Reghu continued his training at the famous Bharat Bhavan of Bhopal.

“That opportunity gave me a new direction. There I could witness M F Husain at work. Also, artists such as J Swaminathan, who was teaching at Bharat Bhavan, hugely influenced me,” he recalls.

There, within six months, after he finished working with materials like stone and terracotta, Reghu ventured into ceramics, seeking a new medium for his creative expressions. Maybe it was like finding a new home; Reghu never looked back after the first batch of his sculptures came out of the wooden kiln.