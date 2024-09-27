A cafe that makes your heart full

KOCHI: Though it began operations only a few weeks ago, Snehasparsham Cafe in Chembumukku is a bit hit. Nestled under the shade of a mast tree, the establishment, run by the students of the nearby Snehanilayam Special School and Vocational Training Centre, is an oasis of comfort, and each cuppa served here makes your heart full.
Set up for the noble cause of empowering people with intellectual disabilities, the cafe is the brainchild of Sr Tincy, who helms the vocational training centre of the school. “This cafe was a dream of mine and, of course, the sisters of our congregation, Handmaids of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Our focus was on providing employment opportunities for the students,” Tincy says. This dream finally materialised on June 12.
The cafe, which is open from 10am to 7pm, has a wide variety of goodies to offer, from sandwiches to panipuri, mojitos to tea and coffee, and more. “In every cafe, it’s the first set of customers who help the business grow. Our first customers were our watchmen,” says Tincy fondly. “They became our regulars and helped build a customer base. Now, more and more people are coming to the cafe.”
Indeed, today, the cafe regulars include passersby, auto-rickshaw drivers, students from the nearby school, staff and teachers of the school.
The students who operate the establishment include Satheesh, Shinu, Sibin, Jomy, Rishi, Anwin, Angitha and Naghash.
“The students who work in the cafe are mostly in their 20s or early 30s. Many of them have been coming to the school since they were five,” says Tincy.
Besides food and drinks, the cafe also exhibits the works of students from the Carpentry and Home Science departments of the school. The customers can support them by purchasing their handmade bags, vases and keychains.
In a society where ableist attitudes dominate the work culture, the Snehasparsham Cafe strives to combat the stereotypes around people with intellectual disability. “People often isolate them and regard them as helpless. But they are able to contribute to the economy with adequate training and support,” says Tincy.
“Interacting with the customers also benefits these youngsters as they gain more exposure and confidence. It makes them feel included as productive individuals of our society,” she adds.
Indeed, the concept of earning by themselves and a steady job gives these students a sense of independence and contentment. “For once, they are able to contribute to their household and society,” says Tincy, proudly.
Rishi is excited that he was able to buy chocolates for his friends, so is Satheesh who bought gifts for his family with his first paycheck.
Following the success of their first venture, the team is looking forward to opening their next outlet at the Chembumukku Metro Station. They were, in fact, invited by Loknath Behra, the managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Limited, when he came to inaugurate the cafe in June.