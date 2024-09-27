A cafe that makes your heart full

KOCHI: Though it began operations only a few weeks ago, Snehasparsham Cafe in Chembumukku is a bit hit. Nestled under the shade of a mast tree, the establishment, run by the students of the nearby Snehanilayam Special School and Vocational Training Centre, is an oasis of comfort, and each cuppa served here makes your heart full.

Set up for the noble cause of empowering people with intellectual disabilities, the cafe is the brainchild of Sr Tincy, who helms the vocational training centre of the school. “This cafe was a dream of mine and, of course, the sisters of our congregation, Handmaids of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Our focus was on providing employment opportunities for the students,” Tincy says. This dream finally materialised on June 12.

The cafe, which is open from 10am to 7pm, has a wide variety of goodies to offer, from sandwiches to panipuri, mojitos to tea and coffee, and more. “In every cafe, it’s the first set of customers who help the business grow. Our first customers were our watchmen,” says Tincy fondly. “They became our regulars and helped build a customer base. Now, more and more people are coming to the cafe.”

Indeed, today, the cafe regulars include passersby, auto-rickshaw drivers, students from the nearby school, staff and teachers of the school.

The students who operate the establishment include Satheesh, Shinu, Sibin, Jomy, Rishi, Anwin, Angitha and Naghash.