A mother’s keepsake

KOCHI: With pages that overflow with wisdom, Aksharavishwasam, a poetry collection by Priya Venugopal is an ode to a mother’s love.

The work on the collection, which was recently released, began a long time ago. “I had this tradition on social media where I would write four-line verses whenever I posted a picture or commented on others’ pictures. People started taking notice and soon, I found my words being quoted and shared. Some even suggested that I compile all these into a book. Finally, with the support of many, especially my mentor Achuth Sankar S Nair, I released my poetry collection,” says Priya.

Aksharavishwasam is organised into four sections and these represent the four stages of life in Hinduism. They are ‘Brahmacharyam’ (student), ‘Grihastham’ (householder), ‘Vanaprastham’ (forest dweller) and ‘Sanyasam’ (renunciate).

“I approached the categorisation in a very broad, almost spontaneous way. If we nurture certain values in children from an early age, those lessons guide them throughout their lives. That’s the connection I made when I categorised the sections. I equated it to stages of spiritual growth: first, the stage of learning, where everything is absorbed and understood; then, the stage of commitment, where we are devoted to responsibilities. Following that, we move into a phase of detachment — not in a way that neglects anything, but where we observe, supervise, and understand life from a higher perspective. Finally, it’s about truly letting go.”

Priya is not an unfamiliar face to Keralites. Until 2008, she entertained audiences as an anchor in various television programmes and stage shows. She also has deep roots in music and academia.