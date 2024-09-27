Move to preserve historic documents in Kerala begins, but concerns remain

KOCHI: The state government’s attempt to preserve and conserve heritage records in public archives, comprising manuscripts, palm leaf inscriptions, and historical documents, began on Thursday with a team of officials led by the minister concerned visiting the Ernakulam Regional Archives.

The move, which is the initial step towards the implementation of Kerala Public Records Acts Bill (2023), will also see the procurement of historic documents under private holdings as well.

The committee headed by the Minister for Archaeology and Archives Kadannappalli Ramachandran, seven MLAs, the district collector, additional district magistrate, and the state and regional archives officials visited the Regional Archives Office.

A meeting was convened at the collectorate conference hall where the public opinion and concerns regarding the conservation of heritage records were recorded as part of the initiative.

A similar process will be carried out in the Kozhikode Regional Archives and the Trivandrum Central Archives as well, officials told TNIE.

The Kerala Public Records Acts Bill was presented in the Legislative Assembly on July 11, 2023, and a 16-member select committee was formed to look into the issues concerning the maintenance of public record archives.

“The required technology for the preservation of the records is not readily available with us now. Adequate measures have to be taken to redress the issue. The government site is open for the public to raise their concerns,” said MLA Dr N Jayaraj who is part of the committee.

Experts said that most of the archives in the state are not properly maintained and urgent intervention is needed to ensure their proper upkeep.