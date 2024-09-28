INTERVIEW | Mikael Stahre on high-press tactics, Luna’s impact at Kerala Blasters

In May, Kerala Blasters FC announced the appointment of a new head coach — Mikael Stahre. The Swedish national’s impact on the team was almost immediate. Just two months later, Blasters registered their biggest win, an 8-0 trouncing of Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup match.

The team’s captain Adrian Luna needs no introduction. Into his fourth year with the Blasters, the Uruguayan striker has been the club’s talisman. Now, after a bout of illness, he’s back on the ground for practice. The Manjappada, the fan legion of Blasters, will be eager to see him back in action soon.

Ahead of the team’s clash with Northeast United FC in Guwahati on Sunday, TNIE catches up with Mikael and Adrian for a breezy interaction. Excerpts:

[To Mikael] This is your first campaign in India. How has it been thus far?

It’s been a good experience so far. Now that the season is underway, I am getting a better sense of the Indian football environment. Obviously, we are in a city that loves football, really loves the Blasters. This is very evident in our last two home games. The atmosphere in the stadium was absolutely amazing. That’s why this club is unique – the fans are very passionate.

You have started on an impressive note. What are your plans for the remainder of the season?

We have a solid base. But I believe we can perform way better. Some players were not completely match fit. Our captain, Adrian (Adrian Luna), one of the best players in the league, has been ill. There were some injuries, too. But Alex (Alexandre Coeff) is back and so is Vibin (Vibin Mohanan). So we will be better. That’s for sure.

Will Adrian Luna feature in the lineup for the upcoming game?

I will be really surprised if he does. I am happy that he has started practice. But for the game on Sunday, likely not… maybe. Adrian is a great player, an experienced player. He knows what’s to be done. He knows how to take care of his body. So let’s see.