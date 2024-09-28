INTERVIEW | Mikael Stahre on high-press tactics, Luna’s impact at Kerala Blasters

In May, Kerala Blasters FC announced the appointment of a new head coach — Mikael Stahre. The Swedish national’s impact on the team was almost immediate. Just two months later, Blasters registered their biggest win, an 8-0 trouncing of Mumbai City FC in the Durand Cup match.
The team’s captain Adrian Luna needs no introduction. Into his fourth year with the Blasters, the Uruguayan striker has been the club’s talisman. Now, after a bout of illness, he’s back on the ground for practice. The Manjappada, the fan legion of Blasters, will be eager to see him back in action soon.
Ahead of the team’s clash with Northeast United FC in Guwahati on Sunday, TNIE catches up with Mikael and Adrian for a breezy interaction. Excerpts:
[To Mikael] This is your first campaign in India. How has it been thus far?
It’s been a good experience so far. Now that the season is underway, I am getting a better sense of the Indian football environment. Obviously, we are in a city that loves football, really loves the Blasters. This is very evident in our last two home games. The atmosphere in the stadium was absolutely amazing. That’s why this club is unique – the fans are very passionate.
You have started on an impressive note. What are your plans for the remainder of the season?
We have a solid base. But I believe we can perform way better. Some players were not completely match fit. Our captain, Adrian (Adrian Luna), one of the best players in the league, has been ill. There were some injuries, too. But Alex (Alexandre Coeff) is back and so is Vibin (Vibin Mohanan). So we will be better. That’s for sure.
Will Adrian Luna feature in the lineup for the upcoming game?
I will be really surprised if he does. I am happy that he has started practice. But for the game on Sunday, likely not… maybe. Adrian is a great player, an experienced player. He knows what’s to be done. He knows how to take care of his body. So let’s see.
What are the significant changes that you seek to bring in the team’s style of play?
It is very important for me that the team plays with intensity. Also, with aggression. This way, you can press easily. There is a link between ball possession and pressing. If you can keep the ball higher up the field, it is easier to press. If you look at the pre-season games, we scored a lot of goals. Most of these came by way of high pressing.
Also, during instances when we lose the ball, we needn’t go very low with defence if the ball is already higher up the field. So I want high pressing and more ball possession higher up. That’s my style. Now, to facilitate this, you need quality players. Like Adrian and Vibin.
How are players adapting to this game philosophy?
All players agree that we have to keep the ball higher up. It makes the job so much easier for everyone. For defending, for attacking. So it is not hard to convince them.
About 10-15 years ago, it was like this: when you are out of possession, you defend. When you have the ball, you attack. Football is very different nowadays. Now, you can also defend with the ball – retain the ball so that you drain your opponent’s energy. Because, you see, chasing the ball is mentally and physically demanding.
That said, we can’t always keep the ball. That will make our game slow as well. So it’s a fine line; the players get that.
The last two games saw you deploy substitutions to great effect. Super subs — is this one of your tactics as well?
This, I learnt from India. Substitutions are important everywhere. But here, in these weather conditions, with all the travelling, it makes a lot of difference. Here, you need a starting lineup and an ending lineup. I have not talked about this too much in my other clubs, but I think this is crucial.
[To Adrian] This is your fourth year with Kerala Blasters. How do you feel being part of this club?
It is indeed amazing to be part of the club, to be part of the city that loves football so much. It is an honour for me to captain Kerala Blasters, a pleasure to play for. As you know, I have signed with the club for another three years.
It is a joy to watch you play. Not just your skills, but off-the-ball movement and tactical awareness as well. How have you been helping the juniors in the team and the players in the Academy develop such skills and know-how?
It comes naturally. When you are a football player, you try to help the team. That’s the goal. But to be able to learn, you need to have the desire to learn. We have great boys in the team, and at the academy. They are keen to improve their skills. So that helps, and they are doing a great job!
[Mikael]: Also, having guys like Adrian is really great for the team. He leads by doing. And it’s not just about giving good passes or scoring goals, but how he commits on the training ground, etc. It makes the job of a coach much easier when your captain is a hard worker. Adrian is a warrior on the pitch. That’s what makes a real captain.
[To Mikael] One of the hallmarks of your coaching career is the importance you give to developing young talent. Would that be your strategy for Kerala Blasters as well?
Absolutely. Our academy is doing a good job already. Our reserve team has several good talents. For me, this is important. To have good local footballers. And they will be given a chance. This, I promise. Even if they make mistakes, that’s okay. Chances will be given. But they have to give their best. For this, they need preparation.
How do you rate the performance of the young players in your squad?
They have their ups and downs. And this is only natural. [Mohammed] Aimen and [Mohammed] Azhar are obviously very good players, and they will get better. Like all players, they have to bring their best to the games. There’s also the gifted Vibin [Mohanan]. And I must say, he is a top talent – one of the brightest talents in India. I am sure he will have a great future.
[To Adrian] With Noah Sadaoui, Jesus Jimenez and you spearheading our attacks, Blasters have a Neymar-Messi-Saurez-like dangerous trio…
You are going too far, my man! It’s impossible to compare to these great players. But of course, we know the expectations heaped on us and will try to deliver our best. Noah has already shown what he can do during the Durand Cup. The same goes for Jesus. But when you transfer here from another country, you need a bit of time to adapt, to know your teammates and how they play. So far, everyone is doing a great job and we are so happy to have Noah and Jesus. We are looking forward to our next games.
Which team would you say in your biggest challenge this season?
[Adrian]: All teams are difficult. But it is certainly very different when you play against Bengaluru FC, with whom we have a history. So I think, when we clash again, it will be spicy!
[To Mikael] Could you comment on Kerala’s football infrastructure?
Like I said, the academy is doing a good job. It’s hard for me to evaluate any further, given that I’ve only been here for a few weeks. But let me tell you, everything starts from the grassroots. We need good pitches, academies, coaches and, most importantly, time. These are the things that can help both Kerala and Indian football.
When we discuss Indian players, one area of concern is the stamina or fitness factor…
Physical training for football isn’t limited to just running or lifting weights. There are also drills on the pitch, training, etc. But fitness is only one part of the whole. You see, football is a really demanding sport. You also need to be good technically to succeed. So fitness and technical knowledge. Together.
[To Adrian] How does it feel to be celebrated like a hero so far away from your country?
It feels amazing. I feel very loved in the club, in the country. So it feels like home. Of course, I want to match this by performing well and trying to win every game. We are working very hard for that.
[To Adrian] During the Durand Cup campaign, we didn’t see a magical touch goal from our magician. Fans are eager to see you shine again…
Yes, but the main aim is to help the team win. It doesn’t matter who scores or who assists. Football is more than just scoring. For me, the whole team should perform well.
‘Fans are absolutely fantastic’
[To Adrian] Have you fully recovered?
I hope so. To be honest, I didn’t expect to fall sick… I can’t control that. Now I am starting to train little by little. I will be available to the coach soon.
[To Mikael] Kerala Blasters has not won a trophy yet. Would you say this is a motivation factor or more pressure?
Motivation, definitely. For me, motivation and pressure are the same. Good players like pressure. That’s their motivation.
I think, if you can’t appreciate the pressure, you won’t be able to go far as a player or a coach. Now, stress is different. Stress can cause breakdown. Pressure is good, and I totally subscribe to that. Pressure makes good players great.
Football aside, how are you adjusting to Kerala?
I like it here. Kerala is a really nice place. The people are friendly and the fans are absolutely fantastic.
I have never been in a place where everyone is so committed to the team. Everyone knows Kerala Blasters wherever we go, even at coffee shops. This is unique.
[To Adrian] How would you compare the football philosophy in your country [Uruguay] and here?
I think we, in Uruguay, understand the game a bit more tactically than Indians. Right from a young age, people have a good grasp on the game.
Mikael: Football is the main sport there, in South America as well as Europe. You have kids training in football from the age of six. They have dedicated coaches and train 4-5 days a week. So they know the game better.
So when they are watching, let’s say, a Manchester United game, they are paying attention to the nuances.
That said, you shouldn’t underestimate football in any country. If a club from my country, Sweden, is to play a game in Kerala, they might not be able to dominate.
Not in this humidity and heat, and not without all the fans in yellow screaming for the Blasters.
If we [Kerala Blasters] were to travel there, the outcome would be different. It is impossible to compare. However, we must raise the bar. Tactical awareness has to become second nature.
What’s your advice to young footballers?
You don’t have to spend all your time on the football pitch. Take up any sport. The best players, if you see, will be good in other sports as well. So try different things, take care of your body, have motivation and, most importantly, have fun. If it’s not fun, it’s not easy to train. Then you lose energy. Energy and spirit are everything.
Your message to fans?
Mikael: It’s simple – we need you here.
Adrian: Yes, we need your energy. You are our 12th man!
TNIE team: Krishnakumar K H, S Neeraj Krishna, Ronnie Kuriakose, Abdul Nazer M A, T P Sooraj (photos), Harikishnan B and Pranav V P (video)