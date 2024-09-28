Noodles: From comfort food to global culinary phenomenon

KOCHI: Noodles, the quintessential comfort food of the modern era, are essentially long, thin strips made from flour. Whether soupy, dry, saucy, spicy, or mild, with any toppings available at hand, noodles offer a quick fix for sudden hunger pangs. Going beyond, it can also be presented as an exotic treat.
In India, noodles were once synonymous with Maggi’s “two-minute” variety. However, thanks to the influence of K-pop/dramas/movies, and the widespread reach of social media reels, noodles have come to mean much more.
From Hakka noodles to Pad Thai and Japanese ramen, many versions of East Asian noodle dishes are now available across restaurants, ranging from spicy to mild, with toppings like eggs, spring onions, beef, pork, chicken, and veggies. Some eateries even offer curated dishes for anime lovers, visually crafted to match the aesthetics of their favourite shows.
Despite this variety, the love for packet noodles endures, largely due to their convenience.
Noodle experiments are common among foodies, especially if they have more than 10 minutes to spare in the kitchen.
From Indian classics like Maggi, Yippee, and Top Ramen to Korean brands like Samyang and Nongshim, Indonesian brands like Indomie, and Singaporean Koka, the market is flooded with options.
A quick flashback
The origin of noodles dates back millennia, and there is an ongoing dispute between Italians and Chinese over who first discovered this starchy treat. Many historians trace the first recorded instance of noodles to a 3rd-century AD book from the Eastern Han Dynasty in China, although they likely existed in kitchens long before this.
In 2005, archaeologists found an earthen bowl filled with noodles at a site near the Yellow River. Meanwhile, some historians argue that pasta has Mediterranean origins, with mentions in second-century Greek texts and later in the Jerusalem Talmud.
Well, for Malayalis, noodles aren’t exactly a new concept introduced by Pan-Asian restaurants or instant noodle brands. The traditional noolputtu or idiyappam, a popular breakfast dish in the state, is, in a way, a type of noodle. Noodles can be incredibly versatile.
Steeped in history, this delightful dish can be prepared in countless ways – from a quick fix to an elaborate culinary adventure. Traditional Japanese ramen, for instance, is a luxurious, soupy noodle preparation, where the soup takes hours to perfect, brimming with umami goodness. Vietnamese pho is another such dish that requires at least a day to prepare.
Whatever the form or occasion, noodles not only soothe a hungry stomach but also provide a comforting warmth. Here are a few noodle dishes you can try at home, ranging from the easy to the more challenging.
PAD THAI NOODLES
Recipe by Cafe De Bangkok
Ingredients
Noodles: 150gm
Tofu:20gm
Crushed pea nut:25gm
Radish Pickle 5gm
Spring Onion 10gm
Bean sprout:10gm
Pad Thai sauce 80gm
Dark soya sauce 5ml
Light soya sauce 20ml
Egg 3 nos
Chilli flakes 5gm
Broth powder 5gm
Aromatic powder 5gm
Sugar 5gm
Coconut milk 20ml
Lemon 1piece
Chicken 100gm
Method
Soak 5mm flat noodles overnight. Heat oil in a wok under low flame. Stir-fry the finely chopped onion, add 2 eggs, and stir for 30 seconds, then add bean sprouts, tofu and fried shredded chicken pieces. Add coconut milk, sauce and seasoning,then stir it for some more time. Add previously soaked flat noodles and mix them thoroughly. Garnish it with crushed peanut, chilli sauce, bean sprouts and a squeeze of lemon.
Spicy coconut curry ramen
Ingredients
Toasted sesame oil: 3 tbsp
Shiitakes mushrooms: 100g (torn)
Garlic: 4 (grated)
Ginger: 1 tbsp (freshly grated)
Chicken/vegetable broth: 4 cups
Turmeric powder: ½ tsp
Brown sugar: ½ tsp
Soy sauce: 2 tbsp
Fish sauce: 1 tbsp
Chilli paste: 1-2 tbsp
Red curry paste: 2 tbsp (mild)
Unsweetened coconut milk: 1 can (400g)
Lime juice: 1 tbsp
Instant ramen noodles: 250g
Source and pic credit: Serving Dumplings
For serving: Chilli oil, sesame seeds, chives, 4 boiled eggs (cooked for 7 minutes)
Method
Heat 1tbsp sesame oil in a large pot over medium flame. Add shiitakes, and cook until they start to brown. Sprinkle with 1 tbsp sesame oil, season with salt and pepper, and cook until crispy. Remove from pot. Add 1 tbsp sesame oil, garlic, and ginger to the pot. Cook for 1 minute. Add chicken/vegetable broth and stir. Bring to a boil. Add turmeric, brown sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Add the two chilli pastes. Add coconut milk and squeeze in lime juice. When the broth starts to boil, add the ramen noodles. Cook for two minutes. Garnish with shiitakes, sesame seeds, chives, and chilli oil. Top with eggs and serve.
KOREAN GLASS NOODLES
Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan
Ingredients
Boiled glass noodles: 400gm
Shredded red capsicum: 20gm
Shredded beef : 100gm
Shredded spring onions: 10gm
Soya sauce : 12ml
White vinegar: 5ml
Brown sugar : 5gm
Salt to taste
Sliced mushrooms: 10gm
Shredded carrots: 15gm
Toasted sesame seeds: 5gm
Vegetable oil : 80ml
White pepper powder: 10gm
Garlic : 10gm
Method
Heat oil in a pan and stir-fry the shredded beef with garlic, salt and pepper, then add the shredded vegetables and cook for 2 minutes. Add the remaining ingredients and cook again for 2 minutes on high flame. Mix well and garnish with sesame seeds.
Asian noodle salad
Recipe by Sareeka John
Ingredients
Ramen noodles : 400gm
Rice vinegar : 1/4 cup
Light soy sauce : 1/3 cup
Lemon juice : 2 tbsp
Dark sesame oil : 1/2 tbsp
Brown sugar : 2 tbsp
Garlic minced : 1 tbsp
Ginger minced : 1 tbsp
Red capsicum (deseeded and cubed): 1/2 cup
Finely grated carrot : 1 cup
Fresh coriander leaves : 1/2 cup chopped
Roasted salted peanuts : 1/4 cup coarsely crushed
Method
Slightly crush the noodles and cook them as per package instructions until tender. Drain noodles in a colander and rinse with cold water and set aside. Now for the salad dressing, in a large bowl, mix the rest of the ingredients well until the sugar dissolves. Add the noodles to the salad mixture and cover the bowl in the refrigerator overnight or at least for one hour minimum. Before serving, toss the salad once again to get the flavours right. Garnish with toasted sesame seeds, fresh coriander leaves, and chilli flakes (optional). Serve on a bed of chopped romaine lettuce.
Stir-Fried Udon Noodles (Yaki Udon)
Recipe by Priya Harikumar
Ingredients
Udon noodles: 1 packet (cooked until firm in salted boiling water with a little oil)
Mixed vegetables: 2 cups (sliced garlic, sliced onions, broccoli, purple cabbage, capsicum, beans, carrots, mushrooms, green chillies, and spring onions)
Shredded chicken, cooked with salt and pepper: 1 cup (For the non-veg version)
Chilli oil or vegetable oil: 2 to 3tbsp
Chilli garlic sauce, or a mix of red chili sauce and soy sauce: 2 to 3 tbsp
Salt to taste
Method
Place a large wok over medium-high heat and add chilli oil. When the oil is hot, add the sliced garlic and sauté until fragrant. Add the sliced onions and cook until it turns soft. Add the carrots, beans, broccoli, and other firmer vegetables. Stir-fry on high heat until they begin to soften. Season with salt. In the end, add purple cabbage and capsicum.
If using the non-veg option, add the shredded chicken and mix well. Stir in the chilli garlic sauce and let it coat the vegetables and chicken evenly.
Add the cooked noodles to the wok and toss everything together until the noodles are well coated with the sauce. Garnish with spring onions and serve hot.