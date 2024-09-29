Know vacant slots at Kochi parking bays in advance using app

KOCHI: With the number of vehicles increasing and the roads getting clogged, parking has turned out to be a major worry for Kochiites these days. The haphazard parking of private vehicles on streets along major corridors is choking the metro city. However, a solution is in sight with the Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) all set to roll out a dedicated ‘Smart Parking App’ that helps motorists to know vacant slots in advance.

The CSML has tied up with the Kochi Metro, Kochi Corporation, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) and Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) to include 1,500 parking slots across the city.

“The app will facilitate the users to know in advance whether there is any vacant slot in a particular parking bay and proceed there. He/She can also book the slot and make prior payment as well,” said Shaji V Nair, Chief Executive Officer.

“We’ve developed the software and completed the work of installing cameras at two locations -- the on-street parking area at VIP Road near JLN Stadium and the Ernakulam main boat jetty. A total of 50 locations, owned by various agencies like the Kochi Metro, have been identified. Separate meetings were held with each of the end users, and necessary modifications are being incorporated. Currently, we’re checking the efficiency of the payment gateway system,” the official pointed out.

The identified locations include the parking bay at the Vytilla Metro station, where the work of installing cameras (to identify vacant slots) has started.

The users need to download the app and install the same on their mobiles. A single user can register two vehicle numbers.

“The idea is to facilitate a vehicle user to find a parking space in the city just before arriving at the location. We’ll fix a time slot to avail of the service. For instance, a vehicle user can book the slot 15 minutes before reaching the destination and he can book the same for a fixed period, say one hour. It’s similar to booking cinema tickets via booking apps,” said an official in charge of the project.