MLA Uma Thomas lashes out at KMRL over traffic congestion in Kochi due to metro phase-two works

KOCHI: Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas and representatives of various associations have come out against KMRL and the public works department (PWD) over heavy traffic congestion in the Palarivattom and Kakkanad areas caused due to Kochi Metro phase II construction.

The leaders alleged that the KMRL and PWD failed to take adequate preparatory work before the construction.

“The construction of the Kochi Metro phase II has been causing traffic congestion and other issues. Before the construction of the first phase, preparatory works including maintenance of 22 roads and four bridges were carried out at around Rs 258 crore and parallel roads were constructed. Therefore, there were no serious traffic problems. However, this time, none of this was done, leading to severe traffic congestion and prolonged power cuts in the area,” said Uma while addressing the media in Kochi.

The construction of phase two of the Kochi Metro spanning 11.2 km, from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Infopark in Kakkanad began on July 3.

The MLA further said neither the residents nor political parties are against the development activities. “We are not against the construction of Kochi Metro. Metro service to Infopark, the city’s IT hub, should start soon. However, the construction should not cause inconvenience to the public. Following frequent and prolonged power cuts, households and offices, including patients who have to store their medicines in refrigerators are struggling,” she said, adding that a meeting of representatives of several associations was held to discuss the issue and a letter has been submitted to the KMRL MD.

Bus Operators Association, Ernakulam District Residents Associations’ Apex Council (EDRAAC), Merchant’s Association, and the Taxi and Auto Rickshaw Union under the leadership of Uma Thomas and Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden will be staging a protest on Monday demanding the authorities to address the issue at the earliest.