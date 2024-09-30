3,000 jobs to be added as tech firm UST launches new campus in Kochi

KOCHI: UST, a leading tech company, has announced plans to expand its presence in India by adding over 3,000 new jobs at its upcoming Infopark facility in the next five years, as it gets ready to inaugurate its own campus in Kochi, by December 2027. The company, which has set itself a target of 6,000 employees in the next five years, currently employs more than 2,800 people in its existing facility at Infopark Kochi.

The foundation stone for its new Kochi campus that will come up in a sprawling 9-acre land at Infopark Kochi Phase 2, was laid by Krishna Sudheendra, chief executive officer, UST. The new UST campus in Kochi, which will be completed in three years, will be a 10-floor building and 4,400 seats, with an area of over 6,00,000 sq. ft. The new building will also have a modern gym for employees, and an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,400 seats. The new UST campus building will be built incorporating the latest technology, and energy efficient measures generating green energy. When the Kochi campus goes on stream, it will become the second owned campus in India for UST after Thiruvananthapuram.

UST, which already has a facility operating out of Infopark Kochi, currently caters to US, UK and APAC clients from almost all domains such as healthcare, retail, telecom, financial services/asset management, and hi-tech. Speaking after laying the foundation stone for the new campus building, Krishna Sudheendra, CEO, UST, said that the new campus will not only strengthen UST’s presence in the region but also attract more clients and create new work opportunities, positioning Kochi as a dynamic hub for innovation and growth.

“I congratulate and wish the best to UST in building its own campus at Infopark. The company has shown high levels of commitment and determination in setting this goal of having its own state-of-the-art space in the industrial hub of Kerala, and the results will soon show off,” said Susanth Kurunthil, Chief Executive Officer, Infopark Kochi.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, “Ever since UST began its Kochi operations in 2007, we have been able to post steady growth. The strategic location of Kochi aids companies to easily connect and reach out to other IT locations in South India. This aspect, along with Kochi’s development in social and physical infrastructure arenas, has helped UST attract talent from other locations. With UST’s own campus coming up in Kochi, we will be able to add jobs and customers in a big way."