SWTD to roll out water taxi in Kochi backwaters

KOCHI: Come December, hire a water taxi and cruise through the scenic backwaters of Ernakulam.
With the water taxis introduced by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) in Alappuzha and Kannur enjoying a robust demand, the department is all set to roll out another speed catamaran boat in the Ernakulam region in three months.
“We’re already operating three water taxis, one at Muhamma and the other two at Parassinikadavu. One more will be rolled out in December. We plan to deploy it in the Ernakulam region. We’re identifying a scenic interior backwater location to operate the same,” said SWTD director Shaji V Nair.
The Rs 1.4-crore speed vessel is being manufactured by Kochi-based Navgathi Marine Design & Construction.
The specially-designed catamaran boat can accommodate 10 people and can travel at 15 nautical miles per hour. It costs Rs 1,500 to hire the water taxi for an hour and Rs 400 for a 15-minute sailing.
However, those renting out the water taxi will be given an extra 15-minute ride for free.
The services are especially popular among tourists arriving in groups, which also makes it very affordable.
It was on October 15, 2020, that the SWTD launched the water taxi service at Muhamma in Alappuzha, the first such initiative in the country. It also deployed two other vessels at Parassinikadavu in Kannur.
Four years down the line, the services are in high demand with tourists preferring the 10-seater vessels to visit scenic destinations such as Pathiramanal, a beautiful island nestled amidst charming Vembanad backwaters which is a haven for hundreds of rare migratory birds.
The monthly average collection for the water taxi deployed at Muhamma increased from Rs 20,000 last year to over Rs 50,000 now.
“The service to Pathiramanal Island is conducted daily from 10 am to 5 pm. Besides, tourists hire the water taxi for backwater cruises. The rates start from Rs 400 for 15 minutes. People also hire the water taxi for a quick tour to Kumarakom and back. It was fully booked on the Nehru Trophy Boat Race day,” said Shanavas, SWTD Muhamma station master.
The two water taxis at Parassinikadavu too are enjoying a good demand post the Tanur Boat accident in May 2023. Visitors are now preferring the water taxis and another tourist boat with upper deck operated by the SWTD.
New boat for Kakkathuruthu Island trip mulled
The SWTD initially planned to operate a tourist boat service from Ernakulam to Kakkathuruthu Island, a serene tiny island in Alappuzha listed in National Geographic’s must-visit list. It is now thinking about operating the service from Vaikom or Panavally.
“The shallow depth at many stretches is posing a challenge. We plan to deploy a new boat for the tourist service to the island either from Vaikom or Panavally,” said Sujith M, SWTD traffic superintendent.