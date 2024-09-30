SWTD to roll out water taxi in Kochi backwaters

KOCHI: Come December, hire a water taxi and cruise through the scenic backwaters of Ernakulam.

With the water taxis introduced by the State Water Transport Department (SWTD) in Alappuzha and Kannur enjoying a robust demand, the department is all set to roll out another speed catamaran boat in the Ernakulam region in three months.

“We’re already operating three water taxis, one at Muhamma and the other two at Parassinikadavu. One more will be rolled out in December. We plan to deploy it in the Ernakulam region. We’re identifying a scenic interior backwater location to operate the same,” said SWTD director Shaji V Nair.

The Rs 1.4-crore speed vessel is being manufactured by Kochi-based Navgathi Marine Design & Construction.

The specially-designed catamaran boat can accommodate 10 people and can travel at 15 nautical miles per hour. It costs Rs 1,500 to hire the water taxi for an hour and Rs 400 for a 15-minute sailing.

However, those renting out the water taxi will be given an extra 15-minute ride for free.

The services are especially popular among tourists arriving in groups, which also makes it very affordable.

It was on October 15, 2020, that the SWTD launched the water taxi service at Muhamma in Alappuzha, the first such initiative in the country. It also deployed two other vessels at Parassinikadavu in Kannur.