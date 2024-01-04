What’s up, Kochi?: 2023 was quite a year in terms of development in the city

By Express News Service

Great expectations

The corporation’s draft master plan includes proposals such as the development of a mobile app, circuit tourism that will link Fort Kochi to Kumbalangi, Tripunithura, WonderLa, and Muziris. Conservation of the Chinese fishing nets in Fort Kochi has been undertaken by the DTPC and is expected to be implemented this year. Other major projects include a park at Mangalavanam, linking tourist spots with inland water transport, and a railway museum at Cochin Harbour Terminus.

Water wow

After successful operations between High Court Jn-Vypeen, Bolgatty, and Vyttila-Kakkanad, Kochi Water Metro is preparing to open services on the South Chittoor and Fort Kochi routes. Similarly, the work on other terminals, including Mattancherry, is expected to be completed in 2024. The operations on other routes will commence after Cochin Shipyard Limited delivers the next batch of ferries.

On the right track

Major work on phase 2 of the Kochi Metro from JLN Stadium to Infopark, including the construction of the station building and viaduct work, will progress. The Tripunithura terminal will also be opened to the public, after obtaining clearance from the commissioner of railway safety. The trial run on the stretch between SN Junction and Tripunithura is currently underway.

North railway station

Station masterplan

The development work of the Ernakulam Junction and Town railway stations is in full swing. Work is expected to enter the final stage this year. Once the work is over, those coming to Kochi will be able to enjoy airport-like facilities at the railway stations. According to railway sources, under the project, a sick line shed, service buildings, examination pits, bogie or wheel parking line, gantries for cranes, wheel lathe shed, shed for air compressor, and other works will be carried out.

Civic affairs

For the corporation, one of the major projects to look forward to this year is the construction of the bio-CNG waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram. After the major fire broke out at the waste dumping yard on March 2, 2023, the corporation had been receiving flak for its sloth. Another key project is the revamp of open spaces in the city. Then, of course, work on the city’s new head office near Marine Drive is expected to be completed this year. “In a couple of months, the memorial for Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup near Mangalavanam will be inaugurated. Also, most of the renovation work on the parks in the West Kochi area will be completed this year,” says Mayor M Anilkumar.

Bliss buzz

Kochi Metro is looking forward to bringing in investors to its Bliss City project, which envisages infrastructure of international standards, entertainment and recreational hub, medical facilities, etc. “Discussions are under way to develop 31 acres in Kakkanad,” says a KMRL official.

Unwrap the GIFT

The Global Industrial Finance and Trade City (GIFT) project is progressing, but at a snail’s pace. A couple of months ago, an official with the project said that around 30-35 per cent of the land acquisition for the 358-acre project, coming up in Ayyampuzha panchayat near Angamaly, had been completed. The remaining acquisition work will be carried out once the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) allocates funds. The project has the potential to transform Kochi into one of the biggest financial centres in the country. As the project progresses, there is a proposal to extend the airport metro line to further provide connectivity to the proposed GIFT city area.

Smart moves

The Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has targeted completing its major projects, including the ongoing smart road and other infrastructural projects, by March 2024. The renovation work at Ernakulam Market is progressing and is expected to be completed within the said time frame. Similarly, the LED light project designed to illuminate the streets of Kochi is expected to be completed by June 2024.

2023 was quite a year in terms of development in the city. TNIE reporters Aishwarya Prabhakaran & Anu Kuruvilla take a look at what’s in store this year, with many projects entering the implementation phase

