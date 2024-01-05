Home Cities Kochi

Niti Aayog to organise fisheries workshop

The workshop, which is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM on Friday will also deliberate on critical aspects of certification and sustainability, market linkages, value addition and more.

NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog logo. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Niti Aayog will organise a national workshop on harnessing fisheries potential at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi on Friday. The workshop, organised in association with CMFRI and Kerala Fisheries Department, will be attended by NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery and member Ramesh Chand, along with top officials from NITI Aayog and Union Fisheries Ministry and government representatives from West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands will attend. 

Key stakeholders, including policymakers, leading industry experts and researchers will attend the meeting that will serve as a platform for experience sharing between marine states, enabling open dialogue on the challenges faced and potential solutions. 

The workshop, which is scheduled to start at 9.30 AM will also deliberate on critical aspects of certification and sustainability, market linkages, value addition and seafood export, and the challenges in the fishing and seafood industry.

