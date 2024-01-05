We were trained to be dignified: Doordarshan newsreader Hemalatha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Hemalatha was among the first batch of newsreaders to be recruited when Doordarshan launched operations in Kerala. The first news bulletin was broadcast on January 2, 1985, by G Kannan. On January 3, it was Hemalatha’s turn, and she anchored the bulletin to make a mark as the first woman Malayalam TV newsreader. She stepped down on December 31, after 39 years of service with a poignant goodbye to the viewers as she wrapped up her final assignment. TNIE catches up with the stalwart

Why did you choose to be a newsreader after graduating in mathematics?

Even as a student, I never wanted a 9-to-5 job. My father always encouraged us to read newspapers and told us to start from the page that had the news of our interest. The habit helped me immensely. It improved my interest in learning, which drives me to this day.

There must have been many who applied for the post. What were the criteria for selection?

We were selected after thorough scrutiny. Our diction, fluency of language and awareness of current affairs were checked. My habit of reading newspapers helped me, and so did my taste to understand things around me.

Nearly four decades have passed. How is it looking back?

From the time I stepped into this day, I have enjoyed every moment. It was a dream run for me. I was part of a great team that was brimming with talent. What we produced then, with minimal infrastructure, was something highly commendable.

Any memorable moments on the job?

I anchored news during landmark happenings like the fall of the Berlin Wall. Also, I got to interview personalities such as Sugathakumari. My interview with her, touching on several social issues, is close to my heart. Another one was with Baldevanand Sagar, the Sanskrit news presenter of Akashvani. He was a mine of information.

What are your views on the current crop of news anchors?

There is a lot of sensationalism involved now. The mandate of DD was to only give facts. We also had to research and recheck. The newsrooms on TV channels are now chaotic with views, rather than news. Debates are like verbal duels, flouting all norms of journalism. We were trained to be dignified in eloquence and balanced in our approach. Aggression was never our practice. Hence, I have differences with the way the job is done now.

What do you feel about the current state of DD?

It is very sad that there are no programmes made at a place where masterpieces were crafted by varied talents. Most of the people who worked there are now acclaimed personalities in visual media. It has been a painful slump, indeed.

What are your future plans?

Travel, some writing…

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Hemalatha was among the first batch of newsreaders to be recruited when Doordarshan launched operations in Kerala. The first news bulletin was broadcast on January 2, 1985, by G Kannan. On January 3, it was Hemalatha’s turn, and she anchored the bulletin to make a mark as the first woman Malayalam TV newsreader. She stepped down on December 31, after 39 years of service with a poignant goodbye to the viewers as she wrapped up her final assignment. TNIE catches up with the stalwart Why did you choose to be a newsreader after graduating in mathematics? Even as a student, I never wanted a 9-to-5 job. My father always encouraged us to read newspapers and told us to start from the page that had the news of our interest. The habit helped me immensely. It improved my interest in learning, which drives me to this day.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There must have been many who applied for the post. What were the criteria for selection? We were selected after thorough scrutiny. Our diction, fluency of language and awareness of current affairs were checked. My habit of reading newspapers helped me, and so did my taste to understand things around me. Nearly four decades have passed. How is it looking back? From the time I stepped into this day, I have enjoyed every moment. It was a dream run for me. I was part of a great team that was brimming with talent. What we produced then, with minimal infrastructure, was something highly commendable. Any memorable moments on the job? I anchored news during landmark happenings like the fall of the Berlin Wall. Also, I got to interview personalities such as Sugathakumari. My interview with her, touching on several social issues, is close to my heart. Another one was with Baldevanand Sagar, the Sanskrit news presenter of Akashvani. He was a mine of information. What are your views on the current crop of news anchors? There is a lot of sensationalism involved now. The mandate of DD was to only give facts. We also had to research and recheck. The newsrooms on TV channels are now chaotic with views, rather than news. Debates are like verbal duels, flouting all norms of journalism. We were trained to be dignified in eloquence and balanced in our approach. Aggression was never our practice. Hence, I have differences with the way the job is done now. What do you feel about the current state of DD? It is very sad that there are no programmes made at a place where masterpieces were crafted by varied talents. Most of the people who worked there are now acclaimed personalities in visual media. It has been a painful slump, indeed. What are your future plans? Travel, some writing… Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp