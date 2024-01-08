‘Inconvenient, perilous’: Kaloor bus stand in need of a lease of life

Jithul Narayanan By

KOCHI: The dire state of Kaloor bus stand, in the heart of the city, has been the cause of significant distress to users and passersby. Those who depend on it as a transit point emphasise the urgent need for renovations to address the various infrastructure issues and enhance the overall environment.

While a bus shelter is in place, its location across from the main waiting area exposes passengers to unsecured spaces, some even in front of shops, without safety barricades. The waste dumped near the waiting area exacerbates issues for commuters, some of whom point to the bus stand’s unscientific construction, which places many at risk.

Deepa Balasubramanian, who relies on the bus stand for her daily commute, stressed the need for maintenance of the bus shelter to protect people from sun and rain. “There is a pressing demand for a covered bus shelter as commuters have to endure waiting in the sun. The situation is worsened during the monsoon season when passengers end up getting drenched while boarding buses,” she said.

“Moreover, the bus stand becomes a hub of antisocial activity at night, causing inconvenience to those waiting for late-night services. This is especially so for women,” Deepa added. In solidarity with passengers, a bus driver questioned the utility of the bus stand. According to Arjun M S, “The bus shelter is useless when it rains. A drizzle leaves it waterlogged. At night, the place is filled with people looking to cause public nuisance, and the environment becomes particularly unsuitable for women. The condition of the public toilets at the station is pitiful. Sometimes the stench from the nearby slaughterhouse becomes unbearable. Moreover, there is not enough parking space for buses,” Arjun said.

The absence of speed breakers sees buses exiting the stand recklessly, creating nuisance for smaller vehicles. Occasionally, multiple buses exit simultaneously, creating panic among other road users. Kochi corporation councillor Rajani Mani highlighted ongoing efforts to improve the facilities at the bus stand. “Under the ‘Take a Break’ project, feeding and waiting rooms, and toilets are being constructed in front of the Early Cancer Detection Centre. We have informed police about the presence of antisocial elements, but no action has been taken so far,” she added.

