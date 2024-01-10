‘Maths much sought-after in US’

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Professor S R S Varadhan, who is the Frank Jay Gould Professor of Science, was at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) as part of its National Science Day celebrations.

A recipient of the USA President’s Medal and the Padma Vibhushan, Varadhan is a mathematics professor at Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences in New York University. In 2007, he was also conferred the prestigious Abel Prize.

TNIE catches up with Prof Varadhan for a candid conversation.

Mathematics is considered a tough subject. Are many Indians achieving success in the field?

Many young people have been coming to the US to study and many of them have stayed back. Also, many of the US-born youngsters of Indian origin are taking up mathematics, and are very good at it.

pic: A Sanesh

India is known as the country that produced giants in the field of mathematics. But why no more?

The main issue is that Indian parents today are not interested in seeing their children take up research. For them, research means ending up as a teacher somewhere. So, for them, it is not an attractive option, professionally. The best talents are siphoned off.

It has been seen that there has been a dip in demand for mathematics at the graduation level. What is the likely reason?

I think it is the short-sightedness of the industries. Take the US for example, mathematics is very much sought-after by corporations. If you have a basic degree in mathematics, it is more valid than an engineering or computer science degree. Because a well-trained mathematician can solve problems in many areas, not only just his.

What may be the reason for the decline in demand for pure mathematics courses in India?

That is because the choices afterwards are limited. Many opt for management studies. I’m not downplaying management. But management is just one aspect. You need overall ability. Someone with a degree in any of the science streams has more intellectual strength. That is what

corporations should look for.

The latest trend in mathematics is Vedic Maths. What are your thoughts about it?

I don’t have any idea what Vedic Maths is, just like I don’t know what Pushpak viman is. There was a tradition of mathematics in ancient India. There was Bhaskara. Later, in the 16th century, there was the Kerala School of Mathematics, which did a lot of work. So, I don’t think Vedas have anything to do with mathematics.

This time, the Indian Science Congress was postponed for the first time in the last 100 years. There are reportedly issues between the Department of Science and Technology and the organisers...

I don’t want to criticise the present government. Governments are trying to impose their ideas as to what science should be. What science is should be determined by the scientific community and not the politicians!



