Coir researchers innovate yet again, make air fresheners using coco pith

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI : Researchers at the National Coir Research and Management Institute (NCRMI) have come out with yet another product making use of the humble coconut husk.

Cocoaura, an organic air freshener brand, is the latest offering by the institute. What sets the fresheners apart from its competitors, most of them big brands, is the raw materials used to make them.

“Air fresheners are unavoidable in these times. They are everywhere – at homes, offices and even vehicles. However, have you ever thought that these seemingly innocent-looking products may have a bad effect on your health?” said NCRMI director Abhishek C. He said in this backdrop, Cocoaura comes as a natural alternative.

“Our product offers a safe and chemical-free solution. Its base has been made out of coco pith, a natural material derived from coconut husks, making the freshener an excellent choice for places where children spend time,” Abhishek said.

He said Cocoaura has both anti-microbial and anti-fungal characteristics, besides the ability for controlled release diffusion. “Another point to note is that organically extracted essential oils are being used for fragrance,” he said. Abhishek said Cocoaura, which will hit the markets soon, was tested out by more than 400 people. As per the tests, its fragrance lasts 22 days, he said.

“Another factor that makes the product extremely environment-friendly is that no waste is generated in its production. The coconut husk is used in its entirety,” said Abhishek.

Recently, Industries Minister P Rajeeve, in Facebook post, lauded the product developed by NCRMI. “Soon after the minister’s post, we received more than 36 Expressions of Interest. The product has caught the fancy of those in the industry,” Abhishek said.

He said they available in five forms – granulates, fibres, gel, sachets and vent clips. There are 14 fragrances to choose from – lemon oil, strawberry, coconut, orange, lavender, red apple, mixed fruit, coffee, sandalwood, peppermint, vanilla and cinnamon, rose oil, eucalyptus oil and mixed ayurvedic herbs,” Abhishek said. The price ranges from Rs 80 to Rs 250.

