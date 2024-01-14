Thai Airways’ triweekly service to Bangkok to commence on March 31

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd’s efforts to introduce more direct flights to East Asian and Oceanic destinations are yielding results, with Thai Airways beginning its service to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The airline, whose 2024 summer schedule will run from March 31 to October 26, will operate three weekly services from Kochi.

“Thai Airways will commence its operations from Kochi airport on March 31. Last year, we were successful in providing a direct service to Vietnam with Vietjet,” a CIAL official said. “The flights to Bangkok will depart from Kochi on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Services to Kochi from Suvarnabhumi Airport will operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” the official said.

“At present, we have seven weekly services to Bangkok operated by AirAsia. By January 31, three more additional services will be introduced by AirAsia. In addition, Basiq Air will commence three weekly services. These will take the number of weekly services on the Kochi-Bangkok route to 16,” the official added.

The demand for travel to East Asian and Oceanic countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand, has seen a steady increase. “There has been a 30% year-on-year increase in post-pandemic passenger movement to these countries from India,” according to a travel and tourism industry expert. CIAL has been trying to convince airlines of the opportunities Kerala offers. “Efforts are on to get more carriers to operate direct services from Kochi,” the official said. Some of the companies that are being lured include Lufthansa, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, and Air New Zealand.

CIAL infra projects

Besides enhancing connectivity, CIAL is also keen on infrastructure development on the airport premises. Last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated several mega projects, many of which are nearing completion. “Work on expanding the T3 terminal has begun, and construction of the transit hotel is expected to be completed within a year. We expect Taj CIAL to be readied for a September opening,” the official added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: Cochin International Airport Ltd’s efforts to introduce more direct flights to East Asian and Oceanic destinations are yielding results, with Thai Airways beginning its service to Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The airline, whose 2024 summer schedule will run from March 31 to October 26, will operate three weekly services from Kochi. “Thai Airways will commence its operations from Kochi airport on March 31. Last year, we were successful in providing a direct service to Vietnam with Vietjet,” a CIAL official said. “The flights to Bangkok will depart from Kochi on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. Services to Kochi from Suvarnabhumi Airport will operate on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday,” the official said. “At present, we have seven weekly services to Bangkok operated by AirAsia. By January 31, three more additional services will be introduced by AirAsia. In addition, Basiq Air will commence three weekly services. These will take the number of weekly services on the Kochi-Bangkok route to 16,” the official added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The demand for travel to East Asian and Oceanic countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand, has seen a steady increase. “There has been a 30% year-on-year increase in post-pandemic passenger movement to these countries from India,” according to a travel and tourism industry expert. CIAL has been trying to convince airlines of the opportunities Kerala offers. “Efforts are on to get more carriers to operate direct services from Kochi,” the official said. Some of the companies that are being lured include Lufthansa, Philippine Airlines, Qantas, and Air New Zealand. CIAL infra projects Besides enhancing connectivity, CIAL is also keen on infrastructure development on the airport premises. Last year, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated several mega projects, many of which are nearing completion. “Work on expanding the T3 terminal has begun, and construction of the transit hotel is expected to be completed within a year. We expect Taj CIAL to be readied for a September opening,” the official added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp