Congested jails in Kerala's Ernakulam raise concerns as hunt for new prison site drags on

KOCHI: The wait for a new sub-jail in the district continues even as overcrowding in existing prisons becomes a growing concern. Though the district administration sanctioned land in Puthuvype for the project last year, the plot was later deemed unfit for construction.

In 2023, the state government approved construction of a sub-jail in the district. Following this, the district administration allocated 19.03 ares of land in Puthuvype last July. “The land is marshy and not structurally viable for a jail. Moreover, the area allotted was insufficient for the facility, and the surrounding environment was not conducive to housing a prison,” an officer said.

After inspecting the site, the DIG of prisons informed the director general of prisons that the location was unfit for construction of the jail. The department of prisons and correctional services is now awaiting the district administration’s sanction of alternative land. “The plan is to set up the new facility in the Vypeen area. Currently, jails in Kakkanad, Ernakulam, Aluva, Muvattupuzha, and Mattancherry are operating beyond their capacity,” the officer added.

Data with the department shows that most jails in the district are functioning at nearly double their capacity. The Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad, which has a capacity for 104 inmates, currently houses 206 prisoners. Muvattupuzha Sub Jail, with a capacity of 64, accommodates 115 prisoners. The Borstal School in Thrikkakara, meant for 66 inmates, has 122 persons lodged there. The situation is similar in sub jails in Ernakulam, Mattancherry, and Aluva as well.

“We only house undertrials and remand prisoners in the district. Due to overcrowding, many prisoners are forced to share cramped cells with limited space to move. Additionally, there is a shortage of staff to manage them. The new jail should ideally have the capacity to hold over 100 prisoners,” the officer said.