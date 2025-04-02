A classic case of how NOT to develop a playground

In Malippuram, a cosy hamlet in Vypeen which boasts a long and cherished football legacy, the Veli ground was an altar of the sport, where every evening, the children and the elders alike gathered for casual exchanges and a game or two.

So, when a plan was mooted last year to further improve the ground, the people here rejoiced. Indeed, there was good reason to. The plan — part of Kerala government’s ‘One Panchayat, One Playground’ initiative that aimed to build model playgrounds across the state — saw the allocation of Rs 99.4 lakh to Vypeen. Malippuram’s Veli ground was the chosen site for the upgrade in the constituency.

The idea was noble and the budget, generous. But when the first phase of the work began in late 2024, residents were perplexed to find boxy cement structures rising where once a green and open field was.

“Something had gone terribly wrong,” recalls Vimal T R, coach of a local football club who conducts regular training sessions at the Veli ground.

The foundation, which being laid for the proposed amenities was seeing the ground, once 3,725 sq feet in area, reduced to a mere 800 sq feet.

“As the walls rose and the open earth disappeared under cement, our confusion turned to concern. Four rectangular enclosures were created, with no grass, no turf, and no open field. Nothing! We had suddenly lost a playground,” he adds.

Swathish Sathyan, a local politician who’s part of a campaign to restore the ground’s former glory, concurs. “It looked nothing like a playground,” he says.

Apparently, the initial plan, put together by the Harbour Engineering Department, was submitted without extensive public consultation.

“It’s a classic case of top-down planning,” Swathish points out. “Projects meant for the community must involve the community. What good is a playground that no one can use?” he adds.