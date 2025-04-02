DP World Cochin achieves record 834,665 TEUs in FY 2024-25

KOCHI: DP World’s International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam, Kochi, has set a new all-time high volume record for the financial year 2024-25, handling 834,665 TEUs, an 11 per cent year-on-year growth.

The previous record stood at 754,237 TEUs in the last financial year. The terminal also recorded its highest-ever transshipment volume, handling 169,562 TEUs.

"Volume records were also set across various business segments, including foreign exports, coastal exports, reefer volumes, and the highest single-vessel volume transaction. DP World Cochin recorded one of the highest numbers of vessel calls per annum in South and East India at 640, reinforcing its pivotal role in regional trade and supply chain efficiency during this period," an official release by the company stated.