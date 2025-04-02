DP World Cochin achieves record 834,665 TEUs in FY 2024-25

KOCHI: DP World’s International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) at Vallarpadam, Kochi, has set a new all-time high volume record for the financial year 2024-25, handling 834,665 TEUs, an 11 per cent year-on-year growth.
The previous record stood at 754,237 TEUs in the last financial year. The terminal also recorded its highest-ever transshipment volume, handling 169,562 TEUs.
"Volume records were also set across various business segments, including foreign exports, coastal exports, reefer volumes, and the highest single-vessel volume transaction. DP World Cochin recorded one of the highest numbers of vessel calls per annum in South and East India at 640, reinforcing its pivotal role in regional trade and supply chain efficiency during this period," an official release by the company stated.
In FY 2024-25, DP World Cochin expanded its capacity with strategic infrastructure upgrades, including new Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes, electrified Rubber-Tyred Gantry Cranes (e-RTGs), and an expanded yard space, boosting the terminal’s total capacity to approximately 1.4 million TEUs.
"The terminal’s power infrastructure upgrades from 3 MVA to 5 MVA ensure seamless operations during peak demand, while the 100 per cent electrification of yard cranes, along with the in-house solar plant, reduces the carbon footprint for cargo, offering customers a sustainability-driven competitive edge. DP World also successfully handled multiple Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs) over 350 metres in length in the past year, demonstrating its ability to accommodate growing trade volumes," the release added.
Additionally, Kerala’s first Free Trade Warehousing Zone (FTWZ), India’s only such facility within a major port—achieved a significant milestone by handling 2,255 metric tonnes of cargo in FY 2024-25, reinforcing its role as a key enabler of trade efficiency and economic growth in the region.
Commenting on the terminal’s performance, Praveen Joseph, CEO, DP World Ports & Terminals, Cochin, said, “We had another successful year in our endeavour to become the most preferred gateway port for the South Indian market.
Along with capacity expansion, we were able to bring in new solutions like the Free Trade Warehousing Zone to support the growth ambitions of the regional Exim and Coastal trade. We will continue to focus on ease of doing business, fast delivery times, high productivity and sustainability to benefit the trade.
Building on this positive momentum, we will strive to strengthen the synergies between our terminal operations and the Free Trade Warehousing Zone. We appreciate the excellent support provided by the Cochin Port Authority in enabling us to reach new milestones.”
DP World Cochin offers direct mainline (mother vessel) connectivity to key regions, including the Far East, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. This enables 50% of the cargo to be transported directly on mother vessels, bypassing congested hubs and significantly reducing transit time.