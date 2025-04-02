No concession during summer vacation: Ernakulam private bus operators

KOCHI: The Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association has announced that students attending classes during the summer vacation will not be granted concession fares. Thus, students commuting in private buses for vacation, special, and tuition classes from April 1 to May 31 will have to pay the full fare for the distance travelled. The decision is applicable across the state, according to the association.

The regular academic year in Kerala for Classes 1 to 12 begins on June 1 and ends by the end of March. But many schools and private tuition centres remain open through the vacation for special classes.

“We accept the government-approved concession fares for students from June 1 to the end of the academic year. The minimum charge for students in the state is Rs 1. For a litre of diesel, we have to pay at least Rs 94. So, only if 90 students travel do we get the money equivalent to a litre of diesel. Students avail this concession even when they are ready to pay huge sums of money to their private schools and coaching centres. Bus operators have to suffer the loss,” said K B Suneer, Ernakulam District Private Bus Operators’ Association president.

The government should take the initiative to increase the student fares set a long time ago, in tune with the times, he added.

Private bus operators had organised protest gatherings in Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kottayam in February, raising their demands.