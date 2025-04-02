Toddler drowns in pond near maternal home in Kerala's North Paravoor

KOCHI: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl fell and drowned in a pond near her home in Chettikad in North Paravoor on Tuesday. Juhi Elizabeth, the daughter of Kongorpilly residents Joshy and Jasmine, is the deceased.

An officer with the North Paravoor police station said the incident occurred while Juhi was playing with her five-year-old brother in the courtyard of the home. “The children’s father is working in a Gulf country, and they were staying with their mother at their maternal home in Chettikad. It is summer vacation, and the siblings were playing outside when they wandered near the pond. It is suspected the child slipped and fell in the pond. At the time, the elders were engaged in household work,” said the officer.

“The family was alerted when they heard the boy’s cries. Juhi was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved,” said the officer.

The inquest procedures have been completed and the body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem examination on Wednesday morning, he said.