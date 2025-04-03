Corporation to construct sluices to prevent tidal flooding in Edakochi

KOCHI: As several of its divisions continue to reel under tidal flooding, Kochi Corporation has decided to build sluices to control the flow of water in Edakochi. The corporation has prepared an estimate of Rs 11 lakh for the construction of seven sluices.

“Division 16 is the worst affected by tidal flooding. We discussed the possibilities of preventing flooding and have prepared an estimate for the project. Official proceedings and the construction of sluices need to be completed at the earliest,” Edakochi North councillor Jeeja Tenson said.

In the council meeting held earlier in March, Palluruthy councillor V A Sreejith was assigned the task of overseeing the implementation of the project.

“As many as seven sluices – two large and five small ones – will be built in the area. The irrigation department is also building two large sluices. With that, the area will have a total of nine sluices,” he said, adding that the construction will begin soon.

Besides Edakochi, Panampilly Nagar, Kadavanthra, and Palluruthy are among the divisions affected by tidal flooding.

“In 2021, we had prepared an estimate to build a sluice in Edakochi. But we couldn’t complete the project because of various reasons,” Jeeja recalled.

The construction of a protective wall, at a cost of Rs 4.86 crore, has also been progressing near the fish farm in Edakochi. With Rs 2 crore allocated in the 2025-26 budget, the corporation has decided to initiate dredging of the backwaters to remove silt urgently.