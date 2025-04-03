Kochi

Man caught smuggling exotic turtles at Kochi airport

Customs officials suspect the animals were being trafficked for sale in the pet market at a high price.
Southern Vietnamese Box turtles that were discovered at the Kochi airport
Southern Vietnamese Box turtles that were discovered at the Kochi airportPhoto | Special Arrangement
KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a man attempting to smuggle four turtles and a rabbit at Kochi airport on Tuesday night.

The accused, Karthik Chinnappan, 37 of Gandhi Nagar, Manapparai, Tiruchirappalli rural, Tamil Nadu, was apprehended upon arrival from Bangkok. During baggage inspection, AIU officials discovered four Southern Vietnamese Box turtles and a Sumatran Striped rabbit concealed in his checked-in luggage.

The seized turtles are listed under the Wildlife Protection Act, making their smuggling a serious offence.

Customs officials suspect the animals were being trafficked for sale in the pet market at a high price. The rescued animals were handed over to the forest department and are set to be returned to Thailand.

