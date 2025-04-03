Stabbing case accused nabbed after six months in Kochi

KOCHI: A 35-year-old man who had been on the run for six months after stabbing a fruit vendor for refusing to pay extortion money was arrested by the police from Vandiperiyar, Idukki, on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Sonu P B, of Muhamma, Cherthala, has several criminal cases against him.

The incident occurred on October 16, 2024, near the old toll booth on the Tripunithura Mini Bypass. Sonu, accompanied by his associate Mahesh V V, of Tripunithura, arrived at the fruit shop around 10.30 pm, armed with weapons.

The duo threatened the vendor, a resident of Idukki, ordering him to shut his business. When the vendor refused, Sonu stabbed him, while Mahesh attempted to attack him with a steel pipe, creating panic in the area.

Mahesh was arrested the following day, but Sonu managed to escape. Based on intelligence gathered by the police, a special team led by Hill Palace Police arrested him from his hideout.