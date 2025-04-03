Woman injured in fireworks mishap during temple fest at Kerala's Pukkattupady

KOCHI: A 50-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after a firework misfired and landed amidst the crowd during a temple festival in Kunjattukara near Pukattupady on Tuesday night. The victim, identified as Janu, a native of Ambunadu, Pukattupady, suffered injuries to her head, face, and abdomen.

According to police, the accident occurred around 8.30pm at Sri Kurumbakavu temple in Kunjattukara. As part of the festival, a fireworks display was organised. However, one of the rockets veered off course, falling into the crowd and exploding at ground level. “The woman suffered serious injuries, while six others sustained minor wounds. The injured woman was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Kochi for treatment. The fireworks display was halted following the incident,” a police officer said.

Following the incident, Edathala police registered a case against the person responsible for handling the explosives and the temple committee members on Wednesday. Charges were filed under BNS Section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substances), Section 125 (an act that endangers human life), and Indian Explosives Act Section 9(B)(1)(b) (possessing, using, selling, or transporting explosives in violation of license conditions).

Police officials have directed the licensee responsible for the fireworks to submit documentation regarding the storage and use of explosives during the festival.