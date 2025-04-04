Ernakulam village's pink blush, rustic charm make it a trending spot

Olippuram, a picturesque village in Edakkattuvayal panchayat near Piravom, is emerging as a must-visit destination for nature lovers and shutterbugs alike.

The beautiful landscape, reminiscent of poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai’s idyllic descriptions in the opening of the classic pastoral elegy Ramanan, is now attracting visitors eager to experience its untouched beauty.

Anandajith Baburaj, a photographer residing near this resplendent spot, unknowingly played a part in turning Olippuram into a trending destination with an Instagram reel. “I live very close to this place and found it a beauty very less talked about,” he says.

Villagers here rear ducklings in the canal, adding to the pastoral charm. Moreover, from the fields here, one can get a view of the full length of trains running in the backdrop as the railway line runs close by. “The sight is quite nostalgic,” says Anandajith.

“I thought of making a reel and posted it on my Instagram account. I got very good number of views and a lot of responses from people from different parts of Kerala asking about more details and the best time to visit the place.”