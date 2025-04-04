Ernakulam village's pink blush, rustic charm make it a trending spot
Olippuram, a picturesque village in Edakkattuvayal panchayat near Piravom, is emerging as a must-visit destination for nature lovers and shutterbugs alike.
The beautiful landscape, reminiscent of poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai’s idyllic descriptions in the opening of the classic pastoral elegy Ramanan, is now attracting visitors eager to experience its untouched beauty.
Anandajith Baburaj, a photographer residing near this resplendent spot, unknowingly played a part in turning Olippuram into a trending destination with an Instagram reel. “I live very close to this place and found it a beauty very less talked about,” he says.
Villagers here rear ducklings in the canal, adding to the pastoral charm. Moreover, from the fields here, one can get a view of the full length of trains running in the backdrop as the railway line runs close by. “The sight is quite nostalgic,” says Anandajith.
“I thought of making a reel and posted it on my Instagram account. I got very good number of views and a lot of responses from people from different parts of Kerala asking about more details and the best time to visit the place.”
Now, the footfall has increased as influencers hoot and post about the spot. “Many come for save-the-date, wedding and casual couple shoots as well,” Anandajith adds.
The sudden influx of visitors, however, has also brought concerns along with it. “The sad part is that many visitors pluck the flowers. This mars the natural beauty,” he laments.
The water lilies start blooming every March, painting the canals and waterbodies here in a mesmerizing pink hue. “But Olippuram’s mood changes during the monsoon. These fields look entirely different with knee-level water and overcast sky,” Anandajith says.
With the increasing popularity of Olippuram, the Edakkattuvayal panchayat is now taking proactive steps to enhance visitor experience while preserving its natural beauty.
“We have installed some concrete benches along the canal for people to sit and enjoy the sunrise and sunset,” says panchayat president K R Jayakumar. “We have also set up bottle booths for waste management and installed information boards for visitors.”
However, plans to further develop the site face hurdles. “We have a proposal for installing a park adjacent to the area, but a land dispute between Indian Railways and the panchayat has put the plan on hold,” he adds.