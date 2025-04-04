Impounded vehicles turning police stations in Kerala's Ernakulam into junkyards

KOCHI: Police stations across the district are turning into junkyards due to the accumulation of impounded vehicles, leading to severe space constraints. According to data with the home department, a total of 2,258 vehicles impounded in various cases are currently parked at different police stations in the district.

Within Kochi city police limits alone, 813 vehicles remain unclaimed, while 1,445 vehicles are parked at stations under the Ernakulam Rural district. As of March this year, 26,195 impounded vehicles are lying at police stations across the state. Palakkad has the highest number (3,189), followed by Thrissur Rural (2,728), Thrissur City (2,223), and Malappuram (2,131).

“Although there are directives to release vehicles to their owners once legal procedures are completed, very few owners come forward to reclaim them. Additionally, since legal proceedings often take years, the condition of these vehicles deteriorates over time. Last year, we auctioned off several unclaimed vehicles, but bidders usually look for well-maintained ones, leaving many unsold,” an officer with Ernakulam Rural police said.