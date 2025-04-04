Kochi Water Metro to hit 4 million riders ahead of second anniversary

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is sailing unhindered when it comes to commuter patronage. As it gears up to celebrate its second anniversary later this month, the facility is closing in on the coveted milestone of having served four million passengers.

“We expect to register total commuter ridership of four million passengers by April 8, going by the average daily ridership. As of April 1, 3,949,007 passengers (39.49 lakh) took the Water Metro ever since operations started on April 26, 2023,” Chief Operating Officer of Kochi Water Metro Sajan P John told TNIE.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the country’s first water metro system on April 25, 2023, commercial operations started only the next day.

While the sustainable transportation mode moved at a comparatively slower pace when it came to commuter patronage, it gathered momentum in the last financial year. The Water Metro took seven months to get to one million passengers and almost the same period to get to two million.

However, it hit the three million-mark in the next four months (18 months since April 2023) and is set to touch the four million mark within 24 months of launch. The Water Metro is also eyeing to achieve operational break-even soon. “Our next goal is operational break-even which we expect to achieve upon starting the new service on the High Court-Mattancherry route next month,” Sajan said.

The average daily ridership crossed the 6,000-mark last October. To achieve break-even, the daily collection should touch Rs 2.5 lakh, which translates to an average daily ridership in excess of 7,000.

Of the 23 battery-powered electric vessels, the KWML received the 19th boat recently.

“Now, we can manage the High Court-Mattancherry service with the 23, 100-passenger capacity vessels. The service on the new route will begin as soon as the terminal construction work, which is in the final stage, is over. We have also extended the service terminating at South Chittoor to Eloor and Cheranalloor. Now, a single boat can cater to commuters till Eloor,” Sajan said.