Railways revises Ernakulam-Thuravoor line doubling work deadline to February 2027

KOCHI: The Railways has expedited track-doubling work on the key Ernakulam-Thuravoor section of the coastal line and revised the deadline for completion of work to February 2027.

Work on the over 23-km stretch is being executed in two sections -- the 7.71-km Ernakulam-Kumbalam section and the 15.59-km Thuravoor-Kumbalam section. “Eighty per cent of the land acquisition process along both stretches has been completed. We’ve awarded all the major contracts, except for the laying of tracks. While it will take another two years to complete the works, we’ve speeded up activities,” said a senior official with the railway construction wing in Ernakulam.

While doubling work has been completed in the main Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section, work on the Kayamkulam-Alappuzha-Ernakulam segment has encountered major delays due to non-availability of funds. Of the total 102-km section, track doubling has been completed only in the 33-km Kayamkulam-Ambalapuzha stretch. Administrative sanction is yet to be received with respect to the 46-km-long Ambalapuzha-Thuravoor section.

The deadline for the 69-km Ernakulam-Ambalapuzha section was initially set for December 2026. “Now we’re focusing on the Ernakulam-Thuravoor section. Work on the section, including that of three bridges, has been hastened,” the official said.

Construction of the 854.5-m-long Aroor-Kumbalam railway bridge, the second longest in the state, is now being carried out from both the Alappuzha and Ernakulam sides. “Kolkata-based Royal Infra is executing work of Aroor-Kumbalam bridge (EAK 31). We’ve also started work on the Konthuruthy-Nettoor (EAK10; 152.5 m) and Nettoor-Kumbalam (EAK 17; 158.6 m) bridges,” the official said.

Delay affecting ops

Meanwhile, daily commuters complain that delay in works and sanctioning the doubling of the Thuravoor-Ambalapuzha line have resulted in travel woes.

“We’ve submitted multiple memorandums seeking completion of doubling work along the entire section. Currently, there are inadequate services along the coastal route. Many trains are halted multiple times to facilitate crossings. This delays services,” said Paul K J Manvettom, president of the All Kerala Railway Users’ Association. A social-impact study carried out as part of the track-doubling project noted that the number of railway passengers travelling from neighbouring districts to Kochi and back is on the rise.