Three arrested in Rs 90-lakh cyber scam targeting retired Kerala HC judge

KOCHI: Police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly swindling `90 lakh from retired Kerala High Court judge Sasidharan Nambiar in a cyber fraud case. The arrested have been identified as Thalassery residents Muhammad Sha, Mirshad, and Muhammad Sharjil.

According to Kochi Cyber Police, a portion of the defrauded amount was traced to the bank accounts of Sha and Mirshad. After withdrawing the money through ATMs, the duo reportedly handed it over to Sharjil, who converted the cash into bitcoins and transferred it to the main accused, who remains at large.

The fraud occurred in January this year when cyber criminals contacted Justice Sasidharan posing as representatives of a prominent investment firm. They offered lucrative returns on investments, which prompted the retired judge to transfer funds into their scheme. However, the promised returns never materialised. Realising he had been duped, Justice Sasidharan filed a complaint with the police.

“Immediately after the case was registered, we were able to block several bank accounts to which the funds were transferred. This helped us recover around Rs 43 lakh,” a police officer said.