Kadambrayar back on Kochi’s tourism map, soon to get a facelift

KOCHI: For long, Kadambrayar, in Kizhakkambalam village on the outskirts of Kochi, has remained neglected with promises to revive an eco-tourism project there only remaining on paper so far. The scenic locality, with a breathtaking view of lush trees and emerald green waters, even turned a safe haven for anti-social elements for some time.
All that is set to change, with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) finally implementing a series of infrastructural and entertainment projects to develop it as a new tourist destination. The upcoming attractions include developing the 1.2-km walkway, a boating centre, an eco-tourism-based restaurant, open gym and Children’s Play area.
“We’ve included Kadambrayar in the list of new upcoming destinations in the district. A series of infrastructural facilities and entertainment attractions are being introduced after the same got the approval of the Destination Management Committee headed by Kunnathunad MLA P V Srinijin, who took the initiative in the project revival,” DTPC Secretary Lijo Joseph told TNIE.
“We had given a proposal for a Rs 3.5 crore package during the Nava Kerala Sadas, and the administrative sanction for the same is expected soon. We’re also planning to source Rs 1 crore from the tourism department. We’ve started implementing the revival package.
Also entertainment activities like boating, kayaking and angling will be soon introduced there. We’ve also proposed a cable car project and sought the help of the Wonderla water theme park to implement the same. We mainly aim to attract the nearly one lakh IT employees working at Infopark. The scenic spot is a perfect getaway for them. The Infopark phase-3 project is also coming up near this locality,” Srinijin said.
Two major attractions will be the introduction of the boating and kayaking facilities and open dining facility at a nearby island, to be connected by country boats. “Boating will start in a month’s time. We will deploy coracles, peddle boats and motor boats to give a unique experience to the visitors. Currently the waterway is covered with water hyacinths. We’ll start the dredging this week itself. Once the channel is cleared, we aim to start boating and kayaking,” the official said.
The walkway connecting Manakkakadavu to Puthussery Kadavu already attracts a fair number of sightseers on holidays. The walkway, with two hanging bridges, will be relaid, and will boast decorative and street lights. “It’s an ideal place for health freaks.
Already a large number of morning walkers use the facility. A restaurant that opens at 6 am and remains open till 11 pm, has been functioning at Puthussery Kadavu side. The morning walkers can buy health drinks and various juices from there, besides tea and coffee,” the DTPC secretary said.
The restaurant will be fully functional, with all types of foods available in two weeks. “We’re starting an extended dining facility at the nearby island. The visitors will be taken there by country boats,” said Amal B H, Owner of the ‘Hooked & Cooked, Riverdine’ Restaurant.
Strict measures
Meanwhile, the DTPC is also taking measures to rein in the anti-social elements by forming a People’s Committee. “We’ve sought the help of cops to conduct frequent night patrolling. We’ve already cut the tall grass there. The entry to the locality has been restricted to the period from 5 am to 11 pm,” Lijo Joseph said.
The DTPC first came up with the Kadambrayar eco-tourism project in 2009, but it has been hanging fire since then. Kadambrayar is located between Kakkanad and Palikkara close to Wonderla water theme park. There are three access points to Kadambrayar -- at Manakkakadavu in Kunnathunad panchayat, Puthussery Kadavu in Kizhakkambalam panchayat and a third one at Infopark boat jetty.