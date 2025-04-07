Kadambrayar back on Kochi’s tourism map, soon to get a facelift

KOCHI: For long, Kadambrayar, in Kizhakkambalam village on the outskirts of Kochi, has remained neglected with promises to revive an eco-tourism project there only remaining on paper so far. The scenic locality, with a breathtaking view of lush trees and emerald green waters, even turned a safe haven for anti-social elements for some time.

All that is set to change, with the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) finally implementing a series of infrastructural and entertainment projects to develop it as a new tourist destination. The upcoming attractions include developing the 1.2-km walkway, a boating centre, an eco-tourism-based restaurant, open gym and Children’s Play area.

“We’ve included Kadambrayar in the list of new upcoming destinations in the district. A series of infrastructural facilities and entertainment attractions are being introduced after the same got the approval of the Destination Management Committee headed by Kunnathunad MLA P V Srinijin, who took the initiative in the project revival,” DTPC Secretary Lijo Joseph told TNIE.

“We had given a proposal for a Rs 3.5 crore package during the Nava Kerala Sadas, and the administrative sanction for the same is expected soon. We’re also planning to source Rs 1 crore from the tourism department. We’ve started implementing the revival package.

Also entertainment activities like boating, kayaking and angling will be soon introduced there. We’ve also proposed a cable car project and sought the help of the Wonderla water theme park to implement the same. We mainly aim to attract the nearly one lakh IT employees working at Infopark. The scenic spot is a perfect getaway for them. The Infopark phase-3 project is also coming up near this locality,” Srinijin said.