Kochi marketing firm abuse scandal takes a turn as the accuser is booked

KOCHI: Adding a dramatic twist to the controversy surrounding the alleged torture at a marketing company in Kochi, the Perumbavoor police have registered a case against the person who raised the accusations initially.

The case was registered against Kozhikode resident Manaf on Sunday, based on a complaint lodged by a woman residing in Perumbavoor. The complainant alleged that the widely circulated video — which shows employees being forced to behave like dogs — was filmed under coercion by Manaf who previously held a senior position at the company, said Perumbavoor SHO T M Soofi. Manaf has been slapped with charges related to assault or criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty.

The matter came to light after a video went viral, exposing alleged abuse at a marketing firm based at Palarivattom. The staff, who sell household products door-to-door, claim they were subjected to degrading punishments for failing to meet daily sales targets.