MBBS student dies by suicide at college hostel in Kochi

KOCHI: A third-year MBBS student at the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, was found dead in her hostel room late on Saturday night. The deceased is Ambili, a native of Kasaragod. Her hostel mates found her hanging from the ceiling fan around 11pm on Saturday, said a police officer with the Kalamassery police station.

Preliminary investigation suggests that it is a suicide, and a case of unnatural death has been registered. Her parents returned on Saturday evening after visiting her at the college and the reason behind her taking the step is yet to be ascertained, said the officer.

“The student was facing some mental distress and learning disability issues, but they have not been verified. The body will be sent for postmortem examination after the arrival of her relatives, whose statements are yet to be recorded,” he added.

Meanwhile, the medical college authorities stated that the student had been struggling with severe psychiatric issues and was undergoing treatment.

“She (deceased) was suffering with some psychiatric problems, and had previously attempted suicide twice, but narrowly escaped. From what we observed, she appeared deeply depressed, especially due to her inability to achieve the academic performance she expected,” said a source with the college.

The student had been discharged from the medical college on Saturday afternoon after receiving treatment for her health condition. Her parents were with her at the time and dropped her off her hostel before leaving, the source added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)