Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to inaugurate ‘Thank You Modi’ gathering

KOCHI: In the wake of the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Parliament, the NDA will convene a massive public gathering — ‘Thank You Modi – Bahujana Koottayma’ — at Munambam at 4pm on Wednesday.

The meet aims to express gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union government “in recognition of the protection given to thousands of people living in Munambam”, from eviction due to the bill, said P K Krishnadas, BJP national executive member and NDA state co-convener.

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will inaugurate the event, Krishnadas told reporters in Kochi. He said such people-centric gatherings that transcend caste, religion and politics will be organised in every district.

Krishnadas said once the bill becomes law, people residing in places like Munambam will not be evicted from lands they have lived on for decades. He also accused the Congress and CPM of wanting these people to be evicted, which is why they are opposing the bill and approaching the Supreme Court.

He also declared that the BJP and NDA will continue to stand with the people of Munambam until they secure revenue rights over their land.

NDA leaders S Saji, advocate K S Shaiju, Sreekumar Thattarath, Kuruvila Mathews, and M N Giri were present at the press conference.